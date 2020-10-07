Like everyone else, but perhaps even more than many, musicians and performers have seen their lives turned upside down by COVID-19.
For musicians, whose careers have become centered around live performances in the era of digital music, the virus came and all but cut off that method of making money. Some artists have gotten creative and found some measure of success in livestreaming or drive-in concerts, but those cases are the exception, rather than the rule.
Prior to COVID-19, Prestonsburg was becoming a destination for up-and-coming artists in various musical genres.
Perhaps it’s because of the strong tradition of community support of young local artists through programs like the Ky. Opry Junior Pros, perhaps it’s something else, but young artists know they can come to Floyd County and find a willing and receptive audience.
Because of that, our community has been able, over the past few years in particular, to attract world-class artists who maybe haven’t yet reached the pinnacle of fame, but are well on their way.
COVID-19 slowed that down, but Prestonsburg and Floyd County have found a way, hosting concerts at local venues, such as the Mountain Arts Center and the amphitheater at Jenny Wiley, which have attracted crowds and given artists a way to make some money and continue performing during a pandemic that has left their peers scrambling to figure out how to keep going.
We applaud all those locally who are working to provide these entertainment options in a safe, CDC-compliant manner to continue to offer these kinds of events, and also to the artists who are coming, who are bringing a bit of beauty to our lives in very tough times.
That being said, we must take very seriously our responsibilities to ensure that this doesn’t have to stop, to continue to guarantee that Floyd County can remain an example to others of how it can be done.
Take precautions, wear a mask, social distance, keep your hands clean and stay out of large crowds as much as possible.
As we’ve seen this past week, no one, no matter how protected, is immune from COVID-19. This county has just seen two deaths linked to this disease.
Take this seriously, take precautions and keep Prestonsburg and Floyd County moving forward — it’s that simple.
So many are depending on us and so much is riding on this. Let’s get through this together, and, in the case of Floyd County, with a little fun and music to boot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.