Prestonsburg junior midfielder Matt Burchett has been named First Team All-State.
Burchett, who led the state in assists, earned the honor from the Kentucky High School Soccer Coaches Association. The KHSSCA named Burchett to the East First Team for the 2020 season.
Burchett excelled for Prestonsburg throughout the 2020 boys’ high school season, leading the Blackcats to another 15th Region championship. In addition to distributing a state-leading 32 assists, Burchett netted 19 goals for Prestonsburg during the 2020 boys’ high school soccer season.
Earlier in the year, Prestonsburg finished runner-up in the All ‘A’ Classic statewide tournament.
The Blackcats concluded the 2020 boys’ high school soccer season 15-2.
The East First Team includes Gavin O’Shea (Forward, Madison Central), Ethan Miller (Forward, East Carter), Holden Lipscomb (Forward, Covington Holy Cross), Gabe Cima (Forward, Corbin), Brandon Beltran (Forward, George Rogers Clark), Austin Welch (Forward, Great Crossing), Jose Torres (Midfielder, Corbin), Lance Paul (Midfielder, Ryle), Max Farris (Midfielder, Highlands), Will Morehead (Midfielder, Lexington Christian Academy), William Bosley (Midfielder, Covington Catholic), Gabe Gatsos (Midfielder, Lafayette), Matt Burchett (Midfielder, Prestonsburg), Keenan Wilson (Midfielder, Henry Clay), Noah Moeller (Defender, Ryle), Dekkar Haaser (Defender, Conner), Hank Cook (Defender, Highlands), Tahj Jairam (Defender, Henry Clay), Drew Grider (Defender, Henry Clay), Will Lane (Defender, Montgomery County), Tayman Hayes (Goalkeeper, George Rogers Clark) and Angel Velasco-Urbina (Goalkeeper, Henry Clay).
Burchett will enter his senior season as one of the state’s top boys’ high school soccer players.
(0) comments
