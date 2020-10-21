PRESTONSBURG — Five different players rushed for one touchdown each as Prestonsburg held on to defeat visiting Bath County 35-27 in a Class 2A District 8 football game at Josh Francis Field/Blackcat Stadium o n Friday, Oct. 16.
With the win, Prestonsburg improved to 2-4 overall and 2-2 in Class 2A District 8.
Bath County dropped to 0-6 overall and 0-4 in the district with the loss.
Prestonsburg and Bath County battled back and forth throughout the Class 2A District 8 game.
The Blackcats rushed 40 times for 264 yards and five TDs. Quarterback Brayden Slone and running back Nathan McGuire combined to lead Prestonsburg on the ground, rushing for 87 yards and a TD apiece. Along with Slone and McGuire, Ethan Jarvis, Carter Akers and Brant George each rushed for one TD.
Through the air for Prestonsburg, Slone completed three of nine passes for 26 yards. Slone threw one interception.
Akers paced Prestonsburg defensively, recording 11 tackles. Finishing behind Akers, McGuire and Braxton Collins posted eight tackles apiece for the Blackcats in the victory.
Prestonsburg is scheduled to host longtime rival Martin County for another Class 2A District 8 matchup on Friday, Oct. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.