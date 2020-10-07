PRESTONSBURG — Prestonsburg got off to a slow start and before the offense got going, the Blackcats couldn’t find a way to get back into the game.
The Blackcats fell to Class 2A District 8 rival Shelby Valley 48-13.
The Wildcat offense was clicking on all cylinders as they put up 569 total yards of offense.
Shelby Valley got going early on as they forced Prestonsburg to turn the ball over on its first possession.
The Wildcats got inside the red zone and had three potential TDs called back before Keian Worrix scored the game’s first TD with a seven-yard TD run with 4:31 left in the first quarter of play.
Shelby Valley’s defense forced the Blackcats to fumble on their next possession.
The Wildcats took advantage as senior running back Jordan Little scored on a two-yard TD run with 2:00 left in the opening quarter of play.
The Wildcats were finished there, though. Freshman quarterback found Jayden Newsome out of the backfield for a 21-yard pass play. The big throw and catch set up Worrix for his second rushing TD of the night. The score gave the Wildcats a 20-0 lead with 1:10 left in the first.
Shelby Valley’s Joseph Wright gave the ball back by recovering another Prestonsburg fumble. Osborne went back to the air attack as he found Anthony Pallotta for a 26-yard TD pass to push the lead to 26-0 with 2:04 left in the first half.
The Wildcats held a 26-0 lead at the break.
After the break, Little capped off a Shelby Valley drive with a seven-yard TD run with 10:01 left in the third to push the lead to 34-0.
Osborne led the Wildcats. He was 10 for 18 passing for 200 yards and two TDs. He also carried the ball five times for 38 yards.
Newsome led the Wildcats running the ball. Newsome rushed for 113 yards on 11 carries. He added three catches for 80 yards and a TD. Worrix had 84 yards rushing and two TDs on seven carries. He also had an 18-yard reception. Little added 33 yards and two TDs on seven carries; he knocked down four of his five extra-point kicks and even scored on a two-point conversion. Pallotta added 86 yards rushing and a TD on four carries. He also hauled in a 25-yard TD catch. Jordan Ratliff had two catches for 50 yards for the Wildcats and Jesse Cook had two catches for 23 yards. Jesse Wright added 15 yards rushing and Lincoln Billiter added a four-yard catch.
Prestonsburg got on the scoreboard with 4:27 left in the third quarter. Quarterback Brayden Slone scored on a 65-yard TD run to cut the Shelby Valley lead to 34-7.
Slone led the Blackcat offense with 149 rushing yards and a TD on just 10 carries. Clark Akers followed with 61 yards and a TD on 15 carries.
Prestonsburg had 242 total yards of offense; all came rushing the ball.
The Wildcats answered as Osborne threw his second TD on the night. This time, he connected with Newsome for a 29-yard TD with 2:40 left in the third to push the lead to 41-7.
The Blackcats answered as Carter Akers scored with 11:00 left in the game to cut the lead to 41-13.
The Wildcats’ final score on the night came when Pallotta broke a 50-yard TD run with 6:16 left in the game to set the game’s final score at 48-13.
Shelby Valley (3-1, 1-1 district) is set to host district rival Martin County at 7:30 p.m. next Friday night.
Prestonsburg (1-3, 1-1 district) is scheduled to visit district rival West Carter at 7:30 p.m. next Friday night.
