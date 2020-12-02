Prestonsburg is scheduled to open the 2020/2021 girls’ high school basketball season against East Ridge in the 15th Region All “A” Classic at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Familiar 15th Region rivals, Prestonsburg and East Ridge split a pair of games during the 2019/2020 girls’ high school basketball season.
Prestonsburg concluded the 2019-20 girls’ high school basketball season 11-16. Under the direction of head coach Brandon Kidd, Prestonsburg notched a win over 14th Region champion Letcher County Central during the 2019/2020 hoops season. Lawrence County pulled away to beat Prestonsburg 57-40 in the 2019/2020 58th District Girls’ Basketball Tournament Semifinals.
East Ridge ended the 2019/2020 girls’ high school basketball season 9-20. Shelby Valley pulled away to defeat East Ridge 68-35 in the 2019/2020 59th District Girls’ Basketball Tournament semifinals. After replacing Denise Campbell on the bench, Robert Farmer is preparing to guide East Ridge in the 2020/2021 girls’ high school basketball season.
Prior to the Kentucky High school Athletic Association delaying the start of winter sports, prep basketball teams were scheduled to play season openers in late-November. Now, following the postponement, both Prestonsburg and East Ridge will resume preseason practice later in the month.
