Junior quarterback Chase Mims continued to lead Betsy Layne throughout the 2020 high school football season.
A longtime leader, Mims completed 89 of 172 passes for 1,366 yards and 13 TDs for Betsy Layne in his junior campaign. He averaged 227.7 yards and 2.2 TDs per game for the Bobcats. Mims, who threw six interceptions, rushed 50 times for 115 yards and two TDs.
A multi-sport standout, Mims completed passes to nine different receivers. Shawn Dee Howell led Betsy Layne in receiving, reeling in 35 receptions for 538 yards and seven TDs. Ranking second in receiving for the Bobcats, Brady Robinson hauled in 22 receptions for 393 yards and five TDs. Another reliable receiver, Jaxson Burchett caught nine passes for 264 yards and one TD.
Betsy Layne rushed 131 times for 410 yards and three TDs. Austin Tackett led Betsy Layne on the ground, rushing 64 times for 265 yards and one TD. Tackett is among the areas most underrated high school football running backs.
Marcus Hall (47 tackles, 3 tackles for losses), Skyler Salisbury (45 tackles, 2 tackles for losses, 4 sacks) and Burchett (40 tackles, 3 interceptions) combined to pace the Bobcats defensively.
Mims and several of his teammates will carry momentum over into 2021.
COVID-19 forced Betsy Layne to alter its schedule on multiple occasions during the 2020 high school football season. Betsy Layne concluded the 2020 high school football season 1-5. The Scotty McCoy-coached Bobcats defeated district rival Fairview to advance to the postseason. Betsy Layne’s season ended with a loss to Paintsville in the opening round of the KHSAA Class A Playoffs.
