BETSY LAYNE — Madi Meade scored a game-high 23 points to lead Betsy Layne over visiting Magoffin County 53-25 in a girls’ high school basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
With the win, Betsy Layne improved to 2-4.
Magoffin County dropped to 2-4 with the loss.
Betsy Layne shot 44.2 percent (19 of 43) from the field. The Lady Bobcats were six of 12 (50 percent) from three-point range.
Betsy Layne shot 69.2 percent (nine of 13) from the free-throw line.
The only Betsy Layne player to reach double figures in scoring, Meade was three of six from three-point range. She connected on four of five free throw attempts.
Finishing near double figures, Katie Kidd added eight points for Betsy Layne in the victory.
Following Kidd, Lauryn Watkins and Kenadie Boyette added six points apiece for the Lady Bobcats.
The additional scorers for Betsy Layne in the non-district win were Kim Akers (four points), Sydney Newsome (three points), Kinleigh Martin (two points) and Shyla Kidd (one point).
Akers paced Betsy Layne around the goal, claiming seven rebounds.
Betsy Layne edged Magoffin County 27-26 in rebounding.
Magoffin County shot 29.4 percent (10 of 34) from the field. The Lady Hornets were one of five from three-point range.
Magoffin County shot 40 percent (four of 10) from the free-throw line.
Angel Mullis led Magoffin County with a double-double, scoring 14 points and pulling down a game-high 13 rebounds.
Karah Lafferty (four points), Jaylen McCarty (three points), Stephanie Helton (three points) and Kara Risner (one point) accounted for the rest of Magoffin County’s scoring in the contest.
Betsy Layne was hosting Floyd Central for a 58th District girls’ basketball game at press time on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.