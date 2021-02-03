BETSY LAYNE — After moving back out in front late, unbeaten Floyd Central held on to defeat host Betsy Layne 73-69 in a 58th District girls’ basketball game at Junior Newsome Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Familiar foes, Floyd Central and Betsy Layne battled back and forth throughout the 58th District girls’ basketball game.The first quarter ended with the two teams tied 16-16. Floyd Central managed to take a 39-36 lead into halftime but fell behind after the intermission period. Betsy Layne led 58-53 at the conclusion of the third quarter.
Still, resilient Floyd Central finished strong to pull out the hard-fought district win.
“It was a fun game to coach,” said Floyd Central coach Justin Triplett. “Both teams played like it was a district championship game. I’m proud of my team. We fought through a hot Betsy Layne team and foul trouble in the first half. Hats off to Betsy Layne and the effort they played with.”
Floyd Central shot 50 percent (26 of 52) from the field. The Lady Jaguars were three of 14 from three-point range.
Floyd Central shot 64.3 percent (18 of 28) from the free-throw line.
Grace Martin registered a double-double to lead Floyd Central to the district win. Martin scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Kennedy Harvel followed Martin in scoring for Floyd Central, netting 18 points.
Following Harvel, Katie Jo Moore tossed in 14 points for the Lady Jaguars.
Joining three of her Floyd Central teammates in double figures, Jada Johnson added 10 points.
Rounding out Floyd Central’s individual scoring, Riley Compton and Kamryn Shannon contributed six points and five points, respectively.
Betsy Layne shot 50 percent 28 of 56) from the field. The Lady Bobcats were six of 19 (31.6 percent) from three-point range.
Betsy Layne shot 70 percent (seven of 10) from the free throw line.
Madi Meade led Betsy Layne offensively, scoring a game-high 26 points for the Lady Bobcats. Meade was nine of14 from inside the arc.
Registering a double-double for the Lady Bobcats, Kim Akers added 17 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.
Nearly reaching double figures in scoring for Betsy Layne, Katie Kidd netted nine points.
Rounding out Betsy Layne’s individual scoring, Lauryn Wakins chipped in seven points, Sydney Newsome contributed six points and Shyla Kidd tallied four points.
