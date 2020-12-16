Floyd Central senior guard Katie Jo Moore is ranked first in the 15th Region Coaches Association preseason girls’ basketball player rankings.
Moore is poised to lead Floyd Central in her final prep season. A longtime leader, Moore paced 15th Region hoops title contender Floyd Central throughout the 2019/2020 girls’ high school basketball season, averaging 19.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. The productive Moore, who led Floyd Central in both scoring and rebounding as a junior, netted 573 points in 29 games.
Following a loss to Shelby Valley in the 15th Region Girls’ Basketball Tournament semifinals, Floyd Central, under the direction of head coach Justin Triplett, concluded the 2019/2020 girls’ high school basketball season 20-9.
Moore holds scholarship offers from numerous women’s college basketball programs and continues to draw interest from additional teams.
Floyd Central is scheduled to host 15th Region rival Johnson Central in a season opener on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Along with Johnson Central, Moore and her Floyd Central teammates are set to face Perry County Central, Belfry, Pike County Central, Hazard, East Ridge, Betsy Layne, Lawrence County, Prestonsburg, Paintsville, Magoffin County, Pikeville and Shelby Valley during the 2020/2021 girls’ high school basketball season.
