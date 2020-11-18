Floyd Central remains the 58th District favorite heading into the 2020/2021 girls’ high school basketball season. Despite finishing runner-up to Lawrence County in the 2019/2020 58th District Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Floyd Central managed to return to the 15th Region semifinals.
But reigning 58th District girls’ basketball champion Lawrence County is still a talented team.
A look at the 58th District girls’ basketball teams prior to the upcoming hoops season tipping off follows.
Floyd Central: Senior guard Katie Jo Moore is poised to lead Floyd Central in her final prep season. Moore led Floyd Central throughout the 2019/2020 girls’ high school basketball season, averaging 19.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. The productive Moore, who led Floyd Central in both scoring and rebounding as a junior, netted 573 points in 29 games.
Following a loss to Shelby Valley in the 15th Region Girls’ Basketball Tournament semifinals, Floyd Central, under the direction of head coach Justin Triplett, concluded the 2019/2020 girls’ high school basketball season 20-9.
Five of Floyd Central’s top six scorers from the 2019/2020 season are back.
Along with Moore, sophomore guard Kennedy Harvel (8.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg), junior center Grace Martin (7.0 ppg, 5.8 rpg), sophomore forward Jada Johnson (5.2 ppg, 5.0 rpg) and junior guard Kamryn Shannon (3.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg) return for the Lady Jaguars.
Lawrence County: Rising to the top, Lawrence County outlasted Floyd Central 56-53 in overtime in the 2019/2020 58th District Girls’ Basketball Tournament title game at the Prestonsburg Fieldhouse.
Sophomore guard Kensley Feltner leads Lawrence County. One of the state’s top players in the Class of 2023, Feltner averaged a team-high 22.1 points and 9.1 rebounds per game for Lawrence County during the 2019/2020 girls’ high school basketball season.
Lawrence County lost second-leading scorer Alexis Ratliff (14.5 ppg, 2.9 rpg) to graduation but returns sophomore guard Brooke Neal (8.1 ppg, 3.0 rpg), freshman center Kaison Ward (4.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg), senior guard Ellie Webb (3.4 ppg) and junior center Kyleah Ward (2.8 ppg, 4.0 rpg)
Under the direction of head coach Melinda Feltner, Lawrence County compiled a 19-14 record during the 2019-20 girls’ high school basketball season. Lawrence County reached the 2019/2020 15th Region Girls’ Basketball Tournament semifinals.
Prestonsburg: Following a campaign in which it notched 20 wins, Prestonsburg overcame adversity to finish the 2019-20 girls’ high school basketball season 11-16.
Under the direction of head coach Brandon Kidd, Prestonsburg knocked off 14th Region champion Letcher Central and 58th District title winner Lawrence County during the 2019/2020 girls’ high school basketball season.
Prestonsburg returns junior forward Faith Lazar (11.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg) and senior guard Alivia Slone (10.8 ppg, 6.2 rpg), its top two scorers from the previous campaign.
Sophomore guard Celina Mullins (8.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg), sophomore forward Maggie Nelson (4.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg) and senior guard Kylie Stephens (3.9 ppg) are also back for the Lady Blackcats.
Prestonsburg was scheduled to host the Jenny Wiley Tip-Off Classic on Monday, Nov. 23. However, the early-season girls’ high school basketball event was postponed.
Betsy Layne: Expected to show improvement early in the 2020/2021 girls’ high school basketball season, Betsy Layne returns several experienced players.
Junior guard Madi Meade (10.4 ppg, 3.2 rpg) and senior forward Katie Kidd (9.7 ppg, 6.2 rpg) are back to lead Betsy Layne.
Additional experienced players for Betsy Layne include senior guard Lauryn Watkins (3.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg), junior guard Kenadie Boyette (3.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg) and junior forward Kimberly Akers (5.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg), who ranked as the Lady Cats’ second-leading rebounder during the 2019-20 season.
Betsy Layne ended the 2019/2020 girls’ high school basketball season 9-22. Floyd Central defeated Betsy Layne in the 2019/2020 58th District Girls’ Basketball Tournament semifinals.
Head coach Doug Hopkins guides the Lady Bobats.
