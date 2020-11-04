Due to COVID-19, high school football games in Floyd County have been canceled for a second straight week.
Betsy Layne, Floyd Central and Prestonsburg were each scheduled to host an opponent on Friday, Nov. 6.
Previously, games involving Floyd County high school football teams scheduled for Friday, Oct. 30 were canceled. A Prestonsburg-Betsy Layne matchup was among the high school football games canceled in Week 8.
Now, Floyd County teams will remain sidelined in Week 9 of the 2020 high school football season.
Betsy Layne (1-4) was due to entertain East Ridge.
Floyd Central (2-4) was slated to welcome in South Laurel.
Prestonsburg (3-4) was poised to host Martin County.
The 2020 high school football regular season is scheduled to conclude on Friday, Nov. 6.
