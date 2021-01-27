Senior guard Katie Jo Moore scored a game-high 23 points and reached a milestone on her way to leading Floyd Central over host Hazard 59-54 on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Moore scored her 1,500th point as a member of the Floyd Central girls’ basketball team. She has scored over 2,100 points in her prep career, which dates back prior to consolidation when she competed for South Floyd. Moore was 10 of 14 from inside the arc in Floyd Central’s win over Hazard.
With the win, Floyd Central moved to 7-0.
Hazard dropped to 1-6 with the loss.
Moore led Floyd Central in both scoring and rebounding, collecting eight rebounds.
Floyd Central shot 54.5 percent (24 of 44) from the field. The Lady Jaguars were two of 12 from three-point range.
Floyd Central shot 75 percent (nine of 12) from the free-throw line.
Producing inside, Floyd Central outrebounded Hazard 27-21.
Kenny Harvel followed Moore in scoring for the Lady Jaguars, adding 19 points. Harvel finished six of six from the free-throw line.
Accompanying Moore and Harvel in double figures in scoring for Floyd Central, Jada Johnson posted 11 points.
Rounding out Floyd Central’s individual scoring, Riley Compton and Grace Martin chipped in four points and two points, respectively.
Hazard shot 45.7 percent (21 of 46) from the field. The Lady Bulldogs were five of 12 (41.7 percent) from three-point range.
Hazard finished seven of 17 (41.2 percent) from the free-throw line.
Sharing game-high scoring honors with Moore, Hayley Caudill netted 23 points to pace the Lady Bulldogs. Caudill was 8-of-16 from inside the arc.
Accompanying Caudill in double figures in scoring for Hazard, Andrianna Harris added 13 points.
Hazard featured five scorers, including Libby Danner (eight points), Hannah Stidham (five points) and Mallory Combs (five points).
Floyd Central was visiting Betsy Layne for a 58th District girls’ basketball game at press time on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
