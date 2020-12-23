Floyd Central is represented on the All-Class 3A, District 8 Team.
The Jaguars compiled a 2-4 record during the shortened 2020 high school football season. Starting strong in its latest gridiron campaign, Floyd Central opened the 2020 high school football season with back-to-back wins.
Perennial state title Belfry leads the All-Class 3A, District 8 Team selections. Belfry claimed the 2020 Class 3A District 8 title.
The Class 3A District 8 honors follow.
Coach of the Year: Philip Haywood (Belfry).
Player of the Year: Isaac Dixon (Belfry).
All-Class 3A District 8
Belfry: Brad Lowe, Brett Coleman, Seth Mounts, Aidan Smith, Logan McCoy, Spencer Hensley, Tyler Chaffin, Zayne Hatfield, Tristan Dotson, Cameron Hensley.
Lawrence County: Alex Strickland, Kyle Davis, Danny Hall, Doug Hall, Trace Longstreth, Dylan Ferguson, Blue Fletcher, Ethan Fields, Caden Ball.
Pike Central: Matt Anderson, Keegan Bentley, Noah Iricks, Tayvion Boykins, Zach Brooks, Aaron Slone, A.J. Anthony, Jakobe Justice.
Magoffin County: Lucas Litteral, Caleb Howard, Brad Standifer, Aden Barnett, Christian Gamble, Grayson Whitaker, Ben Lafferty.
Floyd Central: Caleb Hager, Brant Potter, Trenton Hatfield, Ethan Sparkman, Jacob Johnson, Connor Johnson.
Honorable Mention
Belfry: Ethan Christian, Zack Savage, Garrett Smith, Gideon Ireson, Brayden Spears.
Lawrence County: Dylan Whitt, Nick Collinsworth, Tyler Bowens, Andrew Tackett, Blake Hogan, Abner Collinsworth.
Pike Central: Shawn May, Cameron Kimbler, Xavier Rogers, Conner Gilliam, Andrew Wood.
Magoffin County: Levi Rudd, Nick Mollett, Brayden Standifer, Isaac Arnett, Grayson Hall.
Floyd Central: Bryce Thacker, Jordan Akers, Sheston Johnson, Blake Adams, Wesley Prater.
