Floyd Central has received a bye for the first round of the upcoming Mountain Classic girls’ basketball tournament.
The pairings for the 34th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH have been released.
Girls’ basketball teams from the 13th, 14th and 15th regions are poised to compete in the Mountain Classic. The girls’ basketball tournament will include Floyd Central, North Laurel, Owsley County, Knott County Central, Martin County and Perry County Central.
A former 15th Region 2A champion, Floyd Central is under the direction of head coach Justin Triplett. After finishing as the 58th District Runner-up and reaching the 15th Region Girls’ Basketball Tournament Semifinals, Floyd Central ended the 2019-20 season 20-9.
The Mountain Classic girls’ and boys’ basketball tournaments will be held from Monday, Feb. 1 through Saturday, Feb. 6 at Perry County Central High School in Hazard.
Floyd Central defeated visiting Johnson Central 64-58 in a 2020-21 girls’ high school basketball season opener on Monday, Jan. 4.
The Mountain Classic girls’ basketball tournament first round pairings follow.
Mountain Classic Girls’ Basketball
Tournament
First Round Pairings
North Laurel - Bye
Owsley County vs. Knott County Central
Floyd Central - Bye
Martin County vs. Perry County Central
