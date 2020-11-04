Reigning champion Floyd Central fell short in its bid to repeat as Paintsville triumphed 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-20) in the 15th Region Volleyball Tournament Semifinals at Johnson Central High School on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
Paintsville improved to 18-2 with the win.
With the loss, Floyd Central ended its season 11-3.
Hailey Little (12 kills, 3 blocks, 1 assist, 2 digs), Bella Blackburn (2 kills, 2 blocks, 33 assists, 12 digs), Blair Ratliff (11 kills, 3 blocks, 1 assist, 1 dig), Kara Ward (10 kills, 1 block, 6 digs), Hadley Hardin (8 kills, 1 assist, 13 digs, 1 service) and Mattie Ratliff (11 digs) combined to lead Paintsville to the win.
Jadyn Hall (11 kills, 2 assists, 17 digs), Amelia Wallace (11 kills, 18 assists, 3 digs), Gabrielle Howard (5 kills, 3 assists, 10 digs), Caley Howard (5 kills, 1 block, 5 digs, 2 service aces), Allyson Stumbo (3 kills, 1 block, 3 assists, 6 digs), Alivia Stumbo (3 assists, 12 digs) and Raegan Mullins (6 digs) delivered for 2019 15th Region champion Floyd Central during the postseason match.
Wallace and Howard represented Floyd Central on the All-15th Region Volleyball Tournament Team.
