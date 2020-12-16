Prestonsburg sophomore forward/midfielder Anna Burchett has carried momentum over into the girls’ soccer club season, helping the Eastern Elite 05 Girls to a number one ranking in the state.
A First Team All-State selection, Burchett scored 37 goals and distributed 21 assists for 15th Region champion Prestonsburg during the 2020 girls’ high school soccer season. Burchett led Kentucky girls’ high school soccer players in scoring as a freshman in 2019.
The Eastern Elite 05 Girls are playing in Great Lakes Premier 2, a regional league including several surrounding states as well as the Kentucky Premier League.
In mid-November, the Easter Elite 05 Girls played in the Gateway Showcase in Cincinnati and compiled a 2-1 record. Then, one weekend later, the Eastern Elite 05 Girls played their first Kentucky Premier League match versus Kings Hammer Bluegrass and won 6-0.
The Eastern Elite 05 Girls are idle until late-January. Burchett and her teammates are scheduled to travel to Gatlinburg in late-January to compete in another showcase. The Eastern Elite 05 Girls will compete in league games and additional college showcases in the spring.
