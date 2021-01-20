PRESTONSBURG — Prestonsburg used a solid defensive performance to defeat visiting Pike Central 59-44 in a girls’ high school basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 16.
“I’m so proud of our defensive effort,” Prestonsburg coach Brandon Kidd commented following his team’s win. “Even though we struggled on the offensive end we were able to turn them over and really push the tempo.”
With the win, Prestonsburg improved to 4-3.
“I’m so proud of my team and how we have came together and handled the entire pandemic,” added Kidd. “This is a special group of girls and I can’t wait to see how the season unfolds. By the end of the season, I truly believe we’re going to be a tough team to beat.”
Prestonsburg finished 22 of 75 from the field. The Lady Blackcats were seven of 33 from three-point range.
Prestonsburg finished four of seven from the free-throw line.
Faith Lazar led Prestonsburg, scoring a game-high 16 points and grabbing eight rebounds for the Lady Blackcats.
Accompanying Lazar in double figures in scoring for Prestonsburg, Celina Mullins netted 12 points and Alivia Slone added 10 points.
Chipping in offensively for the Lady Blackcats, Kylie Stephens posted eight points, Alexis Skeens five points and Maggie Nelson four points.
Pike Central finished 14 of 55 from the field. The Lady Hawks were three of 15 from three-point range.
Pike Central shot 52.5 percent (13 of 25) from the free-throw line.
Emalie Tackett paced Pike Central, scoring 10 points and pulling down a game-high 16 rebounds for the Lady Hawks. Tackett was the only Pike Central player to reach double figures.
Narrowly missing double figures in scoring for Pike Central, Hannah May netted nine points.
In addition to Tackett and May, Pike Central received scoring from Abigail Hess (seven points), Allie Spears (six points), Sarah Justice (six points), Alexis Taylor (four points), Lakota Johnson (one point) and Lindsey Bowman (one point).
After suffering the setback, Pike Central slipped to 0-5.
Prestonsburg 66,
Jackson City 48
Productive Prestonsburg returned to the win column on Wednesday, Jan. 13, defeating visiting Jackson City 66-48 in a girls’ high school basketball game.
Prestonsburg shot 38.9 percent (28 of 72) from the field in the win. The Lady Blackcats were 5-of-18 (27.8 percent) from three-point range.
Prestonsburg shot 50 percent (five of 10) from the free-throw line.
Controlling the backboards, Prestonsburg outrebounded Jackson City 45-30.
Faith Lazar scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to pace Prestonsburg in the victory. Adding a double-double of her own for Prestonsburg, Celina Mullins posted 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Accompanying Lazar and Mullins in double figures in scoring for Prestonsburg, Maggie Nelson netted 11 points.
Finishing near double figures in scoring for Prestonsburg, Alivia Slone logged eight points while Kylie Stephens contributed seven points.
Rounding out Prestonsburg’s individual scoring, Courtney Meadows, Alexis Skeens, Abby Goble, Shae Robinson and Audrey Prater provided two points apiece.
Jackson City shot 42.2 percent (19 of 45) from the field. The Lady Tigers were two of 13 from three-point range.
Jackson City shot 53.3 percent (eight of 15) from the free-throw line.
BreAnna Tincher led Jackson City with a game-high double-double, scoring 35 points and pulling down 14 rebounds.
Riley Turner accompanied Tincher in double figures in scoring for Jackson City, netting 11 points.
Rounding out Jackson City’s individual scoring, Emily Pelfrey chipped in two points.
Contributing inside for the Lady Tigers, Brianna Kayatin grabbed eight rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.