15th Region All “A” Classic
Pikeville 77,
Betsy Layne 75
Overtime
Pikeville got off to a slow start Tuesday evening in the opening round of the 15th Region All “A” Classic, but pulled off a spectacular 77-75 comeback overtime win over Betsy Layne to advance to the semifinals against East Ridge.
Pikeville’s Rylee Samons had a huge night for the Panthers as he finished with a game-high 30 points. Laithan Hall also had an excellent game and fought through cramping in his legs to finish with 14 points. Hall is coming off a knee injury that occurred in the 15th Region All “A” Classic last season.
Betsy Layne’s Brady Robinson scored a team-high 25 points and hit the biggest bucket of the night for the Bobcats. Jordan Frazier also had a couple of highlight dunks and finished with 18 points for Betsy Layne.
Betsy Layne held a 27-20 halftime lead over Pikeville.
The Panthers started their comeback in the third quarter by picking up a full court press.
Pikeville quickly cut the lead to 27-25, but Betsy Layne answered with eight straight to push the lead back to 34-25.
Samons knocked down a pair of free throws with 1:56 left to play in the third to cut the lead to 37-36. Samons followed with a basket to put Pikeville ahead 38-37.
The Panthers held a 43-42 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.
Betsy Layne regained the lead early in the fourth, but Samons knocked down a three with 4:31 left to put the Panthers back in front 53-51.
Pikeville looked like it had the game wrapped up with 47 seconds left after Tate Walters knocked down a pair of free throws to push the lead to 65-58.
Robinson fired in a quick three with just 39 seconds left to cut the lead to 65-61.
After Samons split a pair of free throws for the Panthers, Frazier scored and was fouled; he knocked down the free throw to help the Bobcats cut the lead to 66-64.
Pikeville’s Laithan Hall split a pair of free throws with just 25 seconds left to push the lead to 67-64.
That left a window open for Betsy Layne, though.
Robinson delivered as he knocked down a three with seven seconds left to tie things up and force overtime.
In overtime, Tate Walters scored and was fouled to give Pikeville an early 70-67 lead after he knocked down the free throw with 3:44 left.
Robinson knocked down two free throws with 50 seconds left to tie things up at 75-75.
Samons held the ball for one last shot for Pikeville.
He cleared out and he delivered the game-winner with 3 seconds left to help the Panthers pick up the big 77-75 overtime win over Betsy Layne.
Betsy Layne 81,
Phelps 67
Betsy Layne returned to win column over the weekend, upending host Phelps 81-67 in a boys’ high school basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 16.
With the win, Betsy Layne improved to 2-3.
Phelps dropped to 0-5 with the loss.
The Bobcats thrived offensively in the matchup against 15th Region rival Phelps, connecting often on shots taken from various parts of the court.
Betsy Layne shot 51.9 percent (27 of 52) from the field. The Bobcats were seven of 19 (36.8 percent) from three-point range.
Betsy Layne shot 66.7 percent (20 of 30) from the free-throw line.
Jordan Frazier, one of the top boys’ high school basketball players in the 15th Region, poured in 31 points to lead Betsy Layne to the victory. Frazier was four of six from three-point range.
Chase Mims delivered a double-double for the Bobcats, scoring 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
Finishing directly behind Mims in scoring for Betsy Layne, Brady Robinson added 17 points.
The additional scorers for Betsy Layne in the victory over Phelps were Andrew Kidd (six points), Shawn Dee Howell (four points), Davey Bentley (three points) and Jacob Rainey (two points).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.