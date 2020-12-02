A pandemic didn’t stop Prestonsburg from showing improvement and returning to the Class 2A Playoffs during the 2020 high school football season.
Prestonsburg compiled a 3-5 overall record and 2-2 mark in Class 2A District 8 mark during its latest gridiron campaign.
The Blackcats notched wins over East Ridge, Bath County and Lewis County. Prestonsburg dropped games to Powell County, Floyd Central, Shelby Valley and West Carter. Much-improved West Carter defeated Prestonsburg in both the regular season and the Class 2A Playoffs.
Senior quarterback Brayden Slone led Prestonsburg in his final prep season. On the ground, Slone rushed 92 times for 907 yards and 13 TDs. Through the air, Slone completed 11 of 31 passes for 101 yards and one TD.
As a team, Prestonsburg rushed 282 times for 1,913 yards and 24 TDs.
Second behind Slone, Akers rushed 76 times for 428 yards and four TDs.
Ethan Jarvis followed, rushing 61 times for 307 yards and two TDs. In addition to producing in the rushing column, Jarvis was on the receiving end of Slone’s scoring pass.
Another productive running back for the Blackcats, Nathan McGuire rushed 34 times for 235 yards and two TDs.
Adam Blair held Prestonsburg in receiving, hauling in two receptions for 58 yards.
Braxton Collins paced the Blackcats defensively, recording 66 total tackles.
Owen Greene finished second in the key defensive category for Prestonsburg, posting 52 tackles.
In a similar defensive performance for the Blackcats, Akers added 51 tackles.
Slone, McGuire and Greene registered one interception apiece for the Blackcats.
Prestonsburg will finalize and releases its schedule for the 2021 high school football season later in the offseason.
