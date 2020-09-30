When the Prestonsburg Blackcats traveled to Lick Creek Friday night, one thing was certain; someone was leaving with their first win of the season.
The Blackcats lost their home opener last Friday against Floyd Central 22-12. East Ridge hosted Harlan last week as the Green Dragons went on for a 29-18 road win.
East Ridge and Prestonsburg were both scoreless through the first quarter, however, Prestonsburg got on the board early to start the second.
Brayden Slone called his own number and gave the Blackcats their first lead with 10:42 to play before the half. After the extra-point, it was 7-0.
Three minutes later, the Warriors struck right back as they found pay dirt with 7:43 to play before the break. The Warriors failed on the two point conversion however, and were down one, 7-6.
The Warriors’ special teams got the ball back on the ensuing kickoff, and coach Ben Runyon capitalized on the blunder. East Ridge marched down the field and into the end zone with 4:55 to play before the half. They opted for the two-point try once again but were stopped short. East Ridge went on top 12-7.
However, Prestonsburg was just getting started as well.
Carter Akers ran straight up the gut just seconds later, to retake the lead for the Black Cats 13-12.
After a stand on defense, Prestonsburg streaked down the field and with 3:27 remaining in the second, Slone hit Ethan Jarvis with the shovel pass for the score. The Blackcats had two scores in under a minute.
East Ridge started on their own four, however, went to the locker room down 21-12.
The third quarter, much like the first, didn’t produce any points. It was in the fourth that the two teams put on one of the most dynamic finishes on the young season.
The Warriors defense held Prestonsburg to cause a turnover on downs to start the fourth.
The Warriors took over on their own 33-yard line. Jeremy Taylor punched it in the end zone with 4:27 to play in the game. The try for two was good, and the Warriors were within one, 21-20.
The defense showed up once again for East Ridge, as the Warriors caused another turnover and quickly took it to the house with 2:47 to play. They failed on the two point try, but regained the lead 26-21.
However, the Blackcats had time and the ball.
The Warriors’ lead was short lived as Prestonsburg crossed the goal line with just over a minute to play. They went back on top 29-26.
East Ridge received the ball with 1:12 left. They were 63 yards away from the first win of the season.
The Warriors had 1st and 10 on the 40 with 40.1 seconds to play. The offense got some help from the Black Cat defense as they were called for pass interference with 1.4 ticks to go. East Ridge tried to make a heave for the pylon, however it fell short.
Prestonsburg held on for the 29-26 road win. With the win they move to 1-2 on the year. East Ridge falls to 0-3.
The Black Cats will return home this week for a Thursday night game as they host Shelby Valley.
East Ridge will travel to Inez to face off with Martin County. Both games are scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
