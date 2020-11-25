District 8 frontrunner West Carter prevented Prestonsburg from pulling off an upset and advancing on Friday, Nov. 20, defeating the Blackcats 36-7 at Kentucky Christian University in the first round of the Class 2A UK Orthopaedics/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl.
With the win, West Carter improved to 8-1.
Prestonsburg ended its season 3-5 with the loss.
The Comets took control early, jumping ahead of the Blackcats 15-0 in the first quarter. West Carter led 29-0 at halftime and extended its lead over the former two-time state runner-up early in the second half.
West Carter rushed 23 times for 211 yards and three TDs. Senior running back Leetavious Cline led West Carter to the win, rushing 15 times for 156 yards and three TDs.
Through the air for West Carter, junior quarterback Orry Perry completed 10 of 14 passes for 138 yards and two TDs.
Jackson Bond emerged as Perry’s top target, hauling in four receptions for 83 yards and one TD. Chipping in offensively for the Comets, Gage Leadingham hauled in a 29-yard TD pass reception.
Dylan Roe, Gavin Gibson and Samuel Rayburn combined to lead West Carter defensively.
Prestonsburg senior quarterback Brayden Slone rushed for 72 yards in his final high school football game.
Reaching the end zone, Carter Akers rushed for a three-yard TD in the Blackcats’ season-ending loss.
