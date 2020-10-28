Prestonsburg shut out Lawrence County 3-0 at Belfry High School on Wednesday, Oct. 21 to win its third straight 15th Region boys’ soccer championship.
The win allowed Prestonsburg to improve to 15-1.
The Blackcats advanced to face Corbin in the KHSAA Boys’ Soccer State Tournament.
Preston Crase netted two of Prestonsburg’s three goals in the district title match.
Accompanying Crase in the Prestonsburg scoring column, Grant Justice netted one goal.
Matt Burchett recorded assists on two of the Blackcats’ three goals.
Chipping in offensively for Prestonsburg, Dylan Moore registered one assist.
Defensively for Prestonsburg, goalkeeper Jacob Martin was credited with the shutout.
The Blackcats won the 2020 region championship while standout Isaiah Collins, who was lost to a season-ending injury earlier in the campaign, looked on.
“Wow - three region championships in a row,” Prestonsburg coach Brad Burchett exclaimed, following his team’s victory. “We give all the glory to God, we always say that, but we believe that is why we play. I’m so proud of this team. This is such a special group of young men. They set goals, they believe in each other, they work hard for each other, and they don’t let anything stop them from getting where they want to go. I’m blessed to be a small part of the journey with these boys. We lost one of our best players to injury in the middle of the season, and they made it their mission to rally around him, #WinFor10, and accomplish the goals we set at the beginning of the season. Just unbelievable selflessness and work ethic. We have been practicing almost every day since the middle of June and I bet we haven’t had two or three bad practices. They just bring it every single day.”
