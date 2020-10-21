Prestonsburg continued to roll in the 15th Region Boys’ Soccer Tournament semifinals, blanking Belfry 10-0 on Monday, Oct. 19.
With the win, Prestonsburg improved to 14-1 and advanced to the 15th Region Boys’ Soccer Tournament title match.
Tournament host Belfry ended its season 4-7-2 with the loss.
Matt Burchett scored three goals and dealt out three assists to lead Prestonsburg to the victory over Belfry.
Following Burchett in scoring for the Blackcats, Preston Crase and Grant Justice netted two goals apiece.
Rounding out Prestonsburg’s individual scoring, Ben Burchett and Dylan Moore chipped in one goal apiece. In addition to scoring a goal, Moore provided one assist for the Blackcats.
Daniel Amador distributed three assists for the Blackcats, helping to pace Prestonsburg offensively.
Prestonsburg is scheduled to face Lawrence County in the 15th Region boys’ soccer title match at 6:30 p.m. at Belfry High School on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
