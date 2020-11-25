Paintsville finished last season at Kroger Field.
Last Friday, the Tigers took their first step to get back there in the opening round of the Class A playoffs.
The Tigers were on the attack early and often on their way to the 55-8 win over Betsy Layne.
Paintsville tailback Harris Phelps got going early on with two big runs on the Tigers opening drive.
With 11:22 to play in the first quarter, Phelps broke a 20 yard TD run to cap off Paintsville’s opening drive.
After the extra-point kick, the Tigers went up 7-0 on the Bobcats.
Betsy Layne took over possession and quarterback Charles Mims helped the Bobcats move the ball, until the Tiger defense stood tall and forced the Betsy Layne offense to punt with 8:45 left in the first quarter.
The Tigers’ offense wasted little time as they exploded down the field with some more strong running.
Phelps again capped off the second drive for the Tigers with a four yard TD run as the clock struck 8:15 in the first quarter.
Trailing 14-0, the Bobcats needed to plug the leak in their ship quick.
Mims came out slinging on Betsy Layne’s second drive.
However, the Paintsville defense doesn’t like to give up big plays through the air.
Paintsville safety Frederick James caught Mims trying to get the ball down field and jumped the route perfectly with 6:05 left in the first quarter to come away with a big interception to give the Tigers the ball back with a chance to extend their lead over Bobcats.
The Paintsville offense struck again with 5:19 remaining in the first quarter as Karsten Poe broke a 13-yard run for a TD to extend the Tiger lead to 21-0 over the Bobcats.
Betsy Layne needed to finish a drive to gain some momentum but were forced to give the ball back to the Tigers after a quick three and out.
Paintsville’s Luke Hyden finished the drive for the Tigers on a short TD (which was his first of two TDs on the evening) run with 2:58 left in the first quarter.
With the Paintsville lead now at 28-0 after Luke Hyden’s TD run, the Bobcats needed a good drive to end the quarter but instead were forced to punt the ball back to the Tigers.
Poe, who is filling in at quarterback for the injured Jake Hyden, showed off his arm as he completed a 21-yard TD pass to Colby Fugate. That put the Tigers up 35-0 over the Bobcats as the first quarter came to a close.
As the second quarter began, the Bobcats needed to get on the board to gain a little momentum.
However, Betsy Layne’s drive was cut short and the Tigers took the field again and initiated the running clock when Nate Marsillett broke off a 24-yard TD run to put Paintsville up 41-0 over the Bobcats with 10:30 left to play in the second quarter.
Betsy Layne finally started to move the ball thanks to a couple completions from Mims and some penalties committed by the Tigers.
With 3:12 left in the first half, Mims completed a TD pass to Brady Robinson for 19 yards to give the Bobcats their first score of the game.
The Bobcat TD was capped off with a successful two-point conversion run by Mims to cut the Paintsville lead to 41-8.
The Tigers then set off on a long drive that would take the game into the halftime break.
The Bobcats were set to receive in the opening minuets of the second half, but with 8:40 left in the third quarter the Bobcats found themselves going for it on fourth down.
The Tigers came up with a stop that forced a turnover on downs and gave them the ball on the Betsy Layne 42.
Paintsville then cruised to the 55-8 win over the Bobcats after two more scores late in the third and early in the fourth.
Paintsville is now set to face off against Raceland in the second round of the Class A playoffs.
