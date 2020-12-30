All Mountain
First Team Offense
QB Russ Osborne, Shelby Valley
QB Isaac McNamee, Pikeville
RB Matt Anderson, Pike Central
RB Harris Phelps, Paintsville
RB Max Johnson, Hazard
RB Keegan Bentley, Pike Central
RB Blake Birchfield, Pikeville
WR Zac Lockhart, Pikeville
WR Caleb May, Tug Valley
WR Anthony Pallotta, Shelby Valley
TE Zach Russell, Johnson Central
Ath Dom Francis, Phelps
Ath Jake Hyden, Paintsville
Ath Cade Miller, Perry Central
OL Grant Bingham, Johnson Central
OL Owen LeMaster, Johnson Central
OL John Blackburn, Paintsville
OL Peyton Sayers, Pikeville
OL Aiden Smith, Belfry
K Jonah Helm, Hazard
First Team Defense
DL Joshua Taylor, Pikeville
DL Cameron Caudill, Hazard
DL Landon Dotson, Phelps
DL Caleb Lovins, Shelby Valley
LB Mason Lovely, Paintsville
LB Seth Mounts, Belfry
LB Brade Lowe, Belfry
LB Nate Collins, Pikeville
DB Brett Coleman, Belfry
DB Caeden Sebastian, Perry Central
DB Noah Iricks, Pike Central
DB AJ James, Paintsville
All Mountain
Second Team Offense
QB Chase Mims, Betsy Layne
QB Garrett Miller, Hazard
RB Jayden Newsome, Shelby Valley
RB Isaiah Adkins, East Ridge
RB Mason Lawson, Johnson Central
RB Isa Scales, Mingo Central
WR Keian Worrix, Shelby Valley
WR Andrew Ford, Hazard
WR Cainan Land, Phelps
TE Lincoln Billiter, Shelby Valley
Ath Tayvion Boykins, Pike Central
Ath Karsten Poe, Paintsville
Ath Caleb Hager, Floyd Central
OL Mason Sayers, Pikeville
OL Cameron Willis, Johnson Central
OL Garrett Smith, Belfry
OL Ethan Sparkman, Floyd Central
K Brayden Combs, Paintsville
Second Team Defense
DL Landon Hammock, Pikeville
DL Ethan Colegrove, Tug Valley
DL Jo Jo Ratliff, East Ridge
DL Michael Compton, Shelby Valley
LB Luke Hyden, Paintsville
LB Jeremy Taylor, East Ridge
LB Aaron Slone, Pike Central
LB Nathan Marsillett, Paintsville
DB Tyson Turner, Hazard
DB Jacob Cain, Johnson Central
DB Devin Hall, Paintsville
DB Skylar Salisbury, Betsy Layne
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.