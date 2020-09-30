I have said that Prestonsburg has been a very progressive city in Eastern Kentucky and recent events show they are leading the region.
During this hellish COVID pandemic they were ready to implement safety measures to ensure their residents are and will be safe, while they started to open their city to others to enjoy.
While in some cases COVID appears to be, in a sense leveling off, the city has started getting somewhat back to normal. However, it may take a while for complete normalcy.
In recent weeks we have seen talent at the Mountain Arts Center, Jenny Wiley Amphitheatre, the opening of the Prestonsburg Passage Rail Trail, the continued operation of the Sugar Camp Mountain Trails and so much more.
As far as education is concerned, the East Kentucky Science Center is still showing the stars and the moons to all who visit. BSCTC is instituting new courses and better preparing people for job transition and careers. Not only does Big Sandy teach trades, they offer many health care courses, one in particular is the respiratory therapy program, which prepares students for good paying jobs in health care.
Stone Crest is one of the best golf courses in the region and I have never met anyone who played there who had a bad experience.
Prestonsburg has several locally-owned restaurants that serve unique foods and in some cases, also provide entertainment. There has been a little controversy about one restaurant that has music outside, but I think the city and Mayor Stapleton is working out the details to satisfy all involved. The city and mayor have always been fair to the residents and to the businesses that choose to be in Prestonsburg.
Prestonsburg is getting back to business as usual and they are doing it safely, while offering visitors and residents the hospitality that is expected from Prestonsburg.
Next week, the Jenny Wiley Festival will fill the city streets and visitors from all over will once again appreciate the splendor that Prestonsburg has to offer.
The city has gone through great lengths to ensure safety during this event so people can enjoy music, food and fun.
The city has worked hard to prepare for this event and many people are excited to get out and be part of the festivities.
If you think there is not much to do, just go to the city’s website and you will see you have many opportunities to enjoy the glorious mountains, people and resources that make Prestonsburg one of the best emerging cities in the region.
Thanks for reading the Floyd County Chronicle and Times and enjoy the outdoors.
