Voters have finished casting their ballots for the 2020 General Election in Kentucky. Although I am disappointed with the results of my race, I would like to thank each of you for allowing me the opportunity to be your voice in Frankfort over the years. During my tenure in the Kentucky General Assembly, I strove to be an advocate for the working men and women of Eastern Kentucky. I will continue that advocacy beyond the State Senate.
I look forward to spending more time with my wife, children, and grandchildren. They are my rock, and I would not be who I am or where I am without them.
As it stands, Kentucky had around a 60 percent voter turnout, which is slightly up from turnout in 2016. A few ballots will continue to roll in over the coming days, but none should dramatically alter any of the reported results. If you voted, thank you for fulfilling your civic duty, making your voice heard, and participating in Democracy.
The president's far-reaching popularity around the state played a major role in the Kentucky General Assembly’s expansion of Republican supermajorities in both the House and Senate. The results will bring significant changes to the legislative balance in Frankfort. As the 2021 Regular Session rapidly approaches, it will likely be an interesting one as members adjust to a new dynamic in the legislature, grapple with the economic fallout of a global pandemic, and implement a 1-year budget, which must conclude within 30 days.
I want to commend our Governor, Andy Beshear, and Secretary of State, Michael Adams, for how they managed this year's election process. I think an overwhelming majority of Kentuckians enjoyed the convenience of being able to vote early, in person, or by mail. Sec. Adams and our County Clerks’ offices did a tremendous job on the turnaround and reporting of ballots. The bipartisan efforts to ease voting amid a global pandemic by the Democratic Governor and Republican Secretary of State should be a reminder of the worthwhile things we can do when we set politics aside and work together for the betterment of everyone.
As we await all of the national results to play out, it has undoubtedly been a highly intense election season. With COVID-19, an undeniable urban-rural split, and political tension around the country, we are divided. However, our Democracy is resilient, and so is the resolve of the American people.
Despite the demeaning rhetoric and political sensationalism, we are fortunate to live in the greatest country on earth, where we are free to exercise our right to vote and express our beliefs. Regardless of the outcome, there is still much work that remains for us to forge a more perfect Union.
I also want to congratulate Johnnie L. Turner of Harlan on his victory and wish him the best of luck. If coaching has taught me anything, it’s that you win some, you lose some — but you live to fight another day. With the election over, I will continue to serve out my term before the 2021 Regular Session commences in January. The newly elected legislators will be sworn into office at that time. Until then, Interim Joint Committee meetings will proceed in Frankfort. It has been a great honor serving the citizens of Senate District 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.