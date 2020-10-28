October Interim Joint Committee (IJC) meetings kicked off last week with numerous officials from several organizations testifying in Frankfort.
In the IJC meeting on Education, superintendents from several school districts spoke to legislators about the challenges of returning to in-person instruction. School districts are now left to make their own decisions, which depend heavily on COVID-19 data. These districts have faced many challenges in the transition process, from staff planning, waiting on COVID-19 test results, struggles with online learning platforms, staff leave, and public opinion. As we move forward, the legislature needs to take steps to enact policies and plan for these types of hurdles.
At the IJC meeting on Judiciary, Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball said the state violated the U.S. Constitution by using taxpayer money to monitor church services. However, the United States Supreme Court recently ruled limiting religious gatherings to 25 percent was not unconstitutional. At the onset of the pandemic, a great deal of Kentuckians were unaware of just how dangerous the virus would be. Governor Andy Beshear has consistently followed the guidance and protocols of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and federal health officials, which have resulted in saving countless lives. As we near Election Day, this seems to be a political maneuver and is something not conducive to the issues we face.
The COVID-19 infection rate in Kentucky eclipsed 5 percent last week. Kentucky is currently seeing its third escalation of cases since the initial outbreak in March. Gov. Beshear announced this is probably the second most worrisome escalation we have witnessed, surpassed only by the first escalation. Some may have expected the escalation with many districts allowing students to return to the classroom and businesses reopening at limited capacity. However, we still must follow the guidelines set by state and federal health officials so that we protect our families, friends, and neighbors. We must work together to flatten the curve. Mask up, Kentucky!
The final day to submit your mail-in absentee ballot is rapidly approaching. Voters who requested an absentee ballot must have their election ballot sent and postmarked by November 2, and received by November 6. If you did request one and you have yet to receive it, visit GoVoteKY.com to check the status. You can still vote early in-person ahead of the election at a designated location in your county or County Clerk's office. If you are concerned with mailing your absentee ballot, you can drop it off at one of the early voting locations in a secure lockbox. Be a voter!
A hefty schedule is ahead as October Interim Joint Committee meetings continue throughout next week. We less than two weeks from Election Day and a few short months from the 2021 Regular Session. As always, I will do my best to keep you updated and informed about what is happening in Frankfort. If you have any comments, questions, or concerns, I remain accessible by email at, JohnnyRay.Turner@LRC.KY.GOV.
