Catherine Stapleton Allen
Catherine Stapleton Allen, 93, of Mt. Vernon, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, in Mt. Vernon.
Catherine was born June 11, 1927, in Pike County, Kentucky, the eldest daughter of Theodore Roosevelt Stapleton and Buna Coleman Stapleton. She married Robert Louis (Bob) Allen on August 16, 1949, at the Maytown Methodist Church near Langley, Kentucky. Robert preceded her in death on September 29, 2012. She was also preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Lucille Stapleton.
She is survived by two daughters, Teresa A. (Jeff) Shafer of Peachtree City, Georgia, and Mary Beth Allen (James Hutchinson) of Urbana, Illinois; one son, Robert Stanton (Rebecca) Allen of Urbana, Illinois; six grandchildren, Kelly A. Smith, Katie A. Culp, Christina M. (Justin) Williams, Tess C. Allen, Grant C. Allen, and Emily A. Hutchinson; and two great-grandchildren, Connor H. Smith and Teagan T. Williams.
She is also survived by a brother, Robert Grant (Garnet) Stapleton, Ashland, Kentucky.
Catherine graduated from Maytown High School, and as valedictorian of her class and having achieved the highest academic standing in Floyd County, received a scholarship from Inland Steel Coal Company to attend the University of Kentucky. She graduated from UK in four years and received a bachelor’s degree in Business in 1949.
After graduation, Catherine worked for the University of Kentucky; she and Bob remained in Lexington another two years while Bob finished his degree. Afterward, they were both offered business positions with Inland Steel Coal Company, to work at the coal mine and live in the company-owned, planned community in Wheelwright, Kentucky. They remained in Wheelwright, working and raising their family, until 1967, when the company moved many families to Southern Illinois to work at its new Sesser mine.
Catherine was hired as a bookkeeper by Mt. Vernon City Schools in 1969; in 1976 she was chosen to serve as District 80’s Business Administrator. She managed the fiscal affairs of the district until her retirement in May 1993.
Catherine believed in the importance of education and supported her children and grandchildren in their educational pursuits. They all have fond memories of her reading to them early on. She was a Girl Scout Leader and a canasta club member, and was baptized in the Wheelwright Community Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir . She belonged to a women’s investment club in Mt. Vernon, enjoyed crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and was a Kentucky basketball fan. She loved nature and was very interested in local flora and fauna, skilled in identifying plants, especially wild flowers, and in attracting many birds, including bluebirds, to her yard. She was devoted to her family and loved meals together, holiday gatherings and hearing updates from her children and grandchildren. In her later years, her dog BJ was a constant companion.
Even with significant health and mobility issues caused by rheumatoid arthritis, Catherine always maintained a positive attitude and was determined to find ways to move forward. She was very independent, happy, trusted people and had faith in life.
The family wishes to thank the meal delivery volunteers at the Sunshine Center and the exceptional caregivers at Help at Home and GreenTree in Mt. Vernon. Hughey Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. There will be no services at this time.
Condolences may be offered at, www.hugheyfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Robert Louis Allen
Robert Louis (Bob) Allen, 85, passed away on September 29, 2012, in Mt. Vernon. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on October 1, 1926, the youngest son of Charles Edgerton Allen and Maggie Webb Allen. He married Catherine Stapleton Allen on August 16, 1949, at the Maytown Methodist Church in Langley, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant sister, Mary, and three brothers, Dr. Ralph Webb Allen, Dr. William O. Allen, and Charles Stanton Allen.
Robert was survived by his devoted wife, Catherine, who died in 2020, as well as two daughters, Teresa A. (Jeff) Shafer of Peachtree City, Georgia, and Mary Beth Allen (James Hutchinson) of Urbana, Illinois; one son, Robert Stanton (Rebecca) Allen of Urbana, Illinois; and six grandchildren, Kelly A. Smith, Katie A. Culp, Christina M. Culp, Tess C. Allen, Grant C. Allen, and Emily A. Hutchinson. These surviving family now include two great-grandchildren: Connor H. Smith, son of Kelly and Chris Smith, and Teagan T. Williams, daughter of Christina and her husband Justin Williams.
He grew up on his family’s farm on Goose Creek, near Eastern, Kentucky. He roamed the hills freely, hunting and fishing, enjoying the beauty of the wilderness. Bob loved to tell stories of life on Goose Creek, of the feasts that his parents served, the garden that they tended for vegetables, of his extended family, and on and on. He loved to tell stories.
After his graduation from Maytown High School in 1945, he served a year and a half in active duty with the U.S. Army Finance Department. He received training at Fort Snelling, MN, and Fort Benjamin Harrison, IN, before being sent to the European Theater of Operations, where he occasionally drove a payroll truck on winding mountain roads. He returned to Kentucky in 1947, where Catherine was waiting. He completed his bachelor’s degree in Business at the University of Kentucky in 1951. Afterward, he and Catherine were offered business positions with Inland Steel Coal Company, to work at the mine and live in the company-owned, planned community in Wheelwright, Kentucky. They remained in Wheelwright, working and raising their family, until 1967, when the company moved many families to Southern Illinois to work at its new Sesser mine. He retired from Inland Steel in 1984.
Bob served as Treasurer of the Kiwanis Club of Beaver Valley, KY; as Secretary, Treasurer, Vice President and President of the Inland Foreman’s Club; as Treasurer, Vice President, and President of the Wheelwright Parent-Teachers Association; and as Treasurer of the Floyd County KY Citizens Improvement Association. After retirement, he served on the Inland 30 Years Club, and was a member of the Mt. Vernon Elks and the Rend Lake Lunker Busters. He was an avid bowler, sometimes bowling on several teams at once. He enjoyed tinkering in his garage and fishing, especially at his cabin hideaway in Tennessee. Bob was devoted to his family and faithfully helped move his children and their belongings to many new locations. He offered advice and provided support and delighted in socializing with people.
Condolences may be offered at, www.hugheyfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
G.C. Blair
G.C. Blair, age 84, of Tram, KY, passed away after an extended illness on Sunday, September, 27, 2020.
G.C. was born on April 11, 1936, in Floyd County, KY to the late Dan Blair and the late Maggie Riddle Blair. He is preceded in death by his wife Sarah (Sally) Krebill Blair.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his three brothers: Granis Blair, Roland Blair, and twin brother - L. B. Blair and his three sisters Betty Demory, Molly Goble, and an infant sister.
G.C. is survived by one son: Daniel Lee Blair and his spouse (Belinda), his two daughters: Patricia Rose Orsborne and spouse (Donald), and Cindy Lou Blair. He leaves behind six grandchildren: LaDonna Justice and spouse (Kirk), Monica Orsborne, Capt. Alan Lee Blair USAF and spouse (Christina), Danielle Blair, Zachary Blair, and Amy Contini. He also leaves behind four great grandchildren: Aaron Justice, Hannah Justice, Jonathon See, and Collin See.
G.C. worked as a railroad maintenance worker for the C/O Railroad. He was known as a very hard-working man, husband, father, papa, and friend. He never met a stranger and could start a conversation with anyone he met. One of his greatest joys was being able to talk with children. You could see the joy in his eyes seeing a young child’s laughter. His favorite outing was to go to Peking Restaurant with anyone who came to visit him. His favorite thing to say was, “we better go get you fellers something to eat.” You never went hungry around him. His joy and love for life was evident in how he treated his friends and family. He loved joking and playing tricks on family and friends and then sit back and laugh at them for believing the tall stories he told.
Visitation for G.C. will begin at Nelson Frazier Funeral Home in Martin, KY from 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 and will continue September 30, 2020 at 3 p.m. The funeral will be held at 12:00 p.m. on October 1, 2020. Baptist ministers will be officiating the services. Burial will be at Davidson Memorial Gardens in Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
This is a paid obituary.
Willena Campbell
Willena Campbell, 85, of Banner, died Wednesday, September 23, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, September 26, 2020.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Jackie Endicott
Jackie Endicott, 73, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, September 20, 2020.
Memorial services were held Saturday, September 26, at Benedict Baptist Church, Slick Rock, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Gertrude Goble
Gertrude Goble, 86, of Hippo, died Thursday, September 24, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, September 27, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Reed Family Cemetery, Hippo.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Dolly M. Harmon
Dolly M. Haynes Harmon, 96, of Allen, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, September 30, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 1, at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Angelina Catherine Hobson
Angelina Catherine Hobson, 38, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, September 23, 2020.
Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Bruce Johnson
Bruce Johnson, 86, of Ecorse, Michigan, formerly of Long Fork of Virgie, died Wednesday, September 23, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, September 27, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie.
Burial followed in the Frank Tackett Cemetery, Long Fork.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Willie Martin, Jr.
Willie Martin, Jr., 88, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, September 20, 2020.
Funeral services were held Thursday, September 24, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Steven Bryan Newman
Steven Bryan Newman, 56, of Hi Hat, died Monday, September 28, 2020.
Visitation began at 5 p.m., Tuesday, September 28, at Ligon Church of God of Prophecy, Ligon.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, October 1, at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Sam Newsom
Sam Newsom, 78, of Georgetown, formerly of Robinson Creek, died Monday, September 28, 2020.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Amanda Robinson Roberts
Amanda Robinson Roberts, 53, of Penny Road, died Thursday, September 24, 2020.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 29, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie.
Burial followed in the Bill and Almedia Martin Cemetery, Penny Road.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
James Wilbur Ratcliff
James Wilbur Ratcliff, 87, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, September 26, 2020.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 29, at the First Presbyterian Church, Prestonsburg.
Entombment followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Kristopher C. Ruder
Kristopher C. Ruder, 43, of Martin, died Wednesday, September 23, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, September 26, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.