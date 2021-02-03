Sue Ellen Burchett
Sue Ellen Burchett, 78, of Tram, died Saturday, January 30, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, February 3, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Cindy Ann Green
Cindy Ann Green, 56, of Allen, died Tuesday, January 26, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, January 30, at Saint Martha’s Catholic Church, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in the Long John Shepherd Cemetery, David.
Stephen Douglas Hall
Stephen Douglas Hall, 69, of Printer, died Monday, January 25, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, January 30, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Burial followed in the Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Emmitt Hamilton
Emmitt “Cat” Hamilton, 77, of Teaberry, died Tuesday, January 26, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, January 30, at Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Burial followed in the John Hamilton Cemetery, Teaberry.
Ernest Dean Hancock
Ernest Dean “Big E” Hancock, 52, of Printer, died Saturday, January 30, 2021.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 3, at the Martin Church of Christ, Stephens Branch, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., at the church.
Burial will follow in the Hancock Family Cemetery, Printer.
Jerlen Setser Jervis
Jerlen Setzer Jervis, 90, of Endicott, died Wednesday, January 27, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, January 29, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Setser Family Cemetery, Endicott.
Lois Marie Johnson
Lois Marie Hutchinson Johnson, 58, of Lexington, died Sunday, January 24, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, January 30, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Charles Richard Lewis
Charles Richard Lewis, 62, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, January 28, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, February 1, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Lewis Cemetery, Merritt Branch, Prestonsburg.
Loretta Martin
Loretta Martin, 78, of Wayland, died Monday, January 25, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, January 29, at Wayland United Methodist Church, Wayland.
Burial followed in the Martin Cemetery, Wayland.
Allie Anne May
Allie Anne May, 97, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, February 1, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, February 3, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1p.m., Thursday, February 4, at Community Untied Methodist Church, Prestonsburg.
Burial will follow in the May Cemetery, Mays Branch, Prestonsburg.
Wayne Leslie May
Wayne Leslie May, 65, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, January 31, 2021.
In an effort to ensure the health and safety of friends and family, no memorial services will be held at this time.
Nicholas Carl McKinney
Nicholas Carl “Nick” McKinney, 40, of Auxier, died Tuesday, January 26, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, January 31, at Little Rosa Old Regular Baptist Church, McDowell.
Burial followed in the Tackett Family Cemetery, Mink Branch, Craynor.
Douglas Moore
Douglas Moore, 81, of Martin, died Friday, January 29, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, February 1, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Dingus Cemetery, Dinwood, Martin.
Bonnie Jean Reynolds
Bonnie Jean Davis Reynolds, 77, of Stanville, died Friday, January 22, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Bonnie was born July 18, 1943, in Johnson County, the daughter of the late Samuel Eugene and Dorayne Reed Davis.
She is survived by her husband, Clifford E. Reynolds; one daughter, Deborah Jean Reynolds of Alexandria, Virginia; two grandsons, Sean Sellards and Samuel Blake Sellards; two great grandchildren, Hailey Sellards and Carter Sellards; three brothers, Doug (Phyllis) Davis of Paintsville, Ken Davis of East Point, and Danny (Cheri) Davis of Hager Hill; four sisters, Flora (Frances) Grimm of East Point, Amanda (Ken) Deboard of East Point, Rowena (James) Ward of Staffordsville and Vivian (Delbert) Conley of Flat Gap.
Funeral services were held Sunday, January 24, in the Jones-Preston Funeral Chapel, Paintsville, with Sonny Boyd officiating.
Burial followed in Highland Memorial Park, Staffordsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to National Kidney Foundation or Shriners Hospital by contacting Jones-Preston Funeral Home at 606-789-3501.
Arrangements were under the direction of Jones-Preston Funeral Home of Paintsville.
This is a paid obituary.
Sharon Reynolds
Sharon Reynolds, 79, of Lexington, formerly of Jonancy, died Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at her daughter’s residence.
She was born January 15, 1942, in Floyd County, to the late James and Grace Hicks Hughes.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Reynolds and one brother. Gary “Whick” Hughes.
Sharon is survived by two sons: John (Angie) Reynolds of Racoon, James “Jimi” Reynolds of Lexington; one daughter, Cindi Reynolds McGaughy of Lexington; one brother, Phil (Shirley) Hughes of Virgie; six grandchildren: Samantha Willis, Larra McGaughy, Kaylee Reynolds, Cody Reynolds, Chael Reynolds, Alaina Reynolds.
Funeral services were held Friday, January 29, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Morgan Chapman officiating.
Burial followed in the Annie E. Young Cemetery at East Shelbiana
This is a paid obituary.
Sharon Reynolds
Sharon Reynolds, 54, of Pikeville, died Sunday, January 31, 2021.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Joyce Florene Scott
Joyce Florene Scott, 79, of Little Robinson, formerly of Wolfpit, died Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born on January 22, 1942, to the late Opie and Blodwyn Evans Coleman. She was of the Old Regular Baptist Faith.
Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Scott; one son, Charles Douglas Scott; and one sister, Linda Foster.
She is survived by four daughters: Wilma Jean (Arley) Honaker of Kimper, Melishia (Joe) Hall of Little Robinson, Sharon (Arthur Depaolo) of Robinson Creek, Debbie (CD) Roberts of Robinson Creek; two brothers: Michael Gene Coleman and Jessie Coleman both of Wolfpit; eight grandchildren: Timmy, Amanda, Telisha, Matt, Stacy, Mona, Christina, Tiffany; and ten great-grandchildren: Daylen, Addisyn, Arley, Aubre, Skylar, Abram, Evan, Aubre C., Owen, Tinsley.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, January 31, 2021, at Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Alex Ratliff Cemetery at Wolfpit.
This is a paid obituary.
Bessie Elizabeth Tackett
Bessie Elizabeth Tackett, 87, of Elwood, died Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at the Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born on April 5, 1933, to the late Tandy and Liza Jane Caudill Mullins.
Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Vermont Elster Tackett, one daughter, Robin Annette Williamson, seven brothers: Smith Mullins, Boyd Mullins, Chester Mullins, Vester Mullins, Matthew Mullins Zade Mullins Aster Mullins; two sisters: Maxie Burke, Lexie Jones; and one grandchild, Jimmy Johnson.
She is survived by one son, Vermon Lacy Tackett of Virgie; one daughter, Verlene Compton of Dandridge, Tennessee; one brother, Earl Mullins of Dorton; one sister, Dixie Wooten of Florida; five grandchildren: Joey Tackett, Ronald Compton II, Shani Castle, Rodney Johnson and Lora Tackett; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Saturday, January 30, 2021, with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Annie E. Young Cemetery at Shelbiana.
This is a paid obituary.
Brenda Joyce Vanover
Brenda Joyce Vanover, 71 of Dorton, died Thursday, January 28, 2021.
She was born on June 26, 1949, to the late Arvid Lee and Gladys Brown Mullins. She was a member of the Dorton United Methodist Church, a retired teacher of Dorton and Shelby Valley High School, a member of the KY Retired Teacher’s Association, a Kentucky Colonel, Pike County Retired Teachers Association and the Beta Club sponsor for several years.
Other than her parents she was preceded in death by one brother, Kenneth Layne Mullins.
She is survived by her husband, Johnny Vanover; one son, Kris (Nicole) Vanover of Versailles; one daughter, Patrece (Jason) Beverly of Dorton; two brothers: Mitchell Keith (Benji) Mullins of Dorton, Rick Mullins of Dorton; one sister, Edith Alvin of Dorton; and six grandchildren: Jacob Bryce (Bailey) Beverly, Sophia Blair Beverly, Michael Blake Vanover, Zachary Cole Vanover, Zane Walker Vanover, Alexandra Grace Vanover. Along with a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
Private funeral services were held Sunday January 31, 2021, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Leonard Lowery and Garfield Potter officiating.
Burial followed in the Bumgardner Cemetery at Dorton.
This is a paid obituary.
Rose Anna Williamson
Rose Anna Williamson, 86, of Drift, died Sunday, January 31, 202.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, February 3, at Drift Pentecostal Church, Drift.
Burial will be follow in the Drift Cemetery, Drift Hill.
