Bud Akers
Bud Akers, 75, of Betsy Layne, died Thursday, December 3, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, December 7, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Chester Bartley
Chester Bartley, 66, of Allegheny died Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the St. Joes East Medical Center.
He was born on April 11, 1954, to the late Russell Albert and Stella Ellen Slone Bartley. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a retired coal miner. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by two sons: Seth Bartley, Chris Villalovos; one brother, Bobby Dean Bartley; two sisters: Mary Marie Cole and Tina Lee Cole; and one grandchild; Camron Mullins. He is survived by his wife, Amanda Cline Bartley; five daughters: Sarah (Shannon) Mullins of Beefhide, Becky (Michael) Hughes of Pikeville, Ronetta (Clint Justice) Bartley of Pikeville, Chasta (Marty) Hatfield of Charleston, West Virginia, and Makayla Bartley of Hellier; one brother, Jimmy Bartley of Ohio; four sisters: Alfonda "Bonnie" Hylton of Lookout, Shirley Jean Adkins of Regina, Carolyn (Oscar) Adkins of Shelbiana, Evelyn Kilgore of Shelbiana; seven grandchildren: Hunter Mullins, Reed Mullins, Jude Mullins, Timothy Hughes, Joey Hughes, Magnolia Justice, Emma Roberts; and one special grandchild, Colton Hall.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, December 6, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Ray Tackett and Oscar Damron officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Ronnie Clay Bates
Ronnie Clay Bates, 72, of Martin, died Friday, December 4, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, December 9, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Leonard Bentley
Leonard Bentley, 66, of Right Fork of Long Fork, died Thursday, December 3, 2020, at his residence.
He was born July 14, 1954 to the late Cleo and Minnie Slone Bentley. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Ann; one son, Nathan Bentley; one daughter, Jamie Lynn Bentley; two brothers: Clifford Bentley and Ronald Bentley; and one sister, Deanna Bentley. He is survived by his girlfriend, Minnie Stump; daughter-in-law, Amanda Wright Bentley, of Jenkins; one son, Terry Hunt of Grapevine; five brothers: Billy Bentley, of Jenkins, Jeff Bentley, of Virgie, David Kent Bentley, of Louisville, Bernie Bentley and Randy Bentley both of Warsaw; one sister: Gloria Adams, of Virgie; two grandchildren: Jacob Chaney and Angel Green. Funeral services were held Sunday, December 6, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Ray Tackett and Terry Gibson officiating.
Burial followed in the John P. Meade Cemetery, Deane.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Henry Bonar, Jr.
Henry Bonar, Jr., 84, of Dana, died Sunday, December 6, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, December 10, at 331, KY Route 122, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Conn Family Cemetery, Dana.
James Allen Collier
James Allen Collier, 60, of Caney, died Monday, December 7, 2020.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Patty Ann Collins
Patty Ann Collins, 66, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, December 5, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, December 9, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Gregory Wayne Cooley
Gregory Wayne “Porky” Cooley, 55, of Eastern, died Saturday, December 5, 2020.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 8, at 331 KY Route 122, Martin.
Burial followed in the Cooley Cemetery, Eastern.
Ruth Ann Davis
Ruth Ann Burchett Davis, 79, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, December 4, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, December 12, at Auxier Freewill Baptist Church, Auxier.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Cendia Marie Hall
Cendia Marie Hall, 72, of Langley, died Friday, December 4, 2020.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 8, at 7 Clinc Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the W.J. Hall Cemetery, Grethel.
Minnie Hall
Minnie Hall, 62, of Harold, died Sunday, November 30, 2020.
Graveside services were held Thursday, December 3, at the Greenberry Hall Cemetery, Branhams Creek, Harold.
Eugene Hamilton
Eugene Hamilton, 50, of Floyd County, died Tuesday, December 1, 20o20.
Funeral srvices were held Sunday, December 6, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Family Cemetery, Branhams Creek, Grethel.
Mary Hamilton
Mary Hamilton, 91, of McDowell, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, December 6, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Jack Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Gerome Hicks
Gerome “Snookie” Hicks, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 8, at 331 KY Route 122, Martin.
Willie Holbrook Jr.
Willie Holbrook, Jr., 73, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
Funeral services were held Friday, December 4, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Carmel Howell
Carmel Howell, 71, of Grethel, died Saturday, November 28, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, December 5, at Zion Old Regular Baptist Church, Grethel.
Burial followed in the Yates-Howell Cemetery, John Hall Branch, Grethel.
Harriet Johnson
1941-2020
Harriet Jan Hester Johnson, 79, of Paintsville, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at her home.
Harriet was born Nov. 26, 1941, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She was the daughter of the late John Robert and Edna Opal Pitman Hester. As a young lady, she lived in Charlotte, North Carolina and Coral Gables, Florida. She attended Myers Park High School, and she was a member of Myers Park United Methodist Church. Following high school, she attended Duke University for her undergraduate degree, where she was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority and Duke Homecoming Court. Following Duke, she attended Southern Methodist University for her graduate level work. While at Duke, she met Stephen Howes Johnson whom she married in Dec. of 1964, and who preceded her in January of 2002.
She then moved to Paintsville where she worked in specialized remedial reading for Johnson County Schools. Later in life, she studied computers at Mayo Vocational School, and then worked to digitize her husband’s family law firm - at that time, making it one of the most modern offices in Eastern Kentucky. As an adult, Harriet was a lover of bridge, fitness, and especially golf. She loved to watch sports and cheered for both the University of Kentucky and Duke University. She also loved life, to travel, to listen to beach music, and to make new friends.
She is survived by one daughter, Jan Leigh Johnson Patton; one son-in-law, Robert Joseph Patton; and two grandchildren: William Joseph Patton and Lauren Jan Patton, all of Paintsville. She is also survived by a host of friends, including the Johnson and Floyd County Bridge Clubs.
For expressions of sympathy in Harriet’s honor, the family is requesting contributions to: Mayo Memorial United Methodist Church, C/O Harriet Jan Hester Johnson, 325 3rd St. Paintsville, KY 41240, or contact Jones-Preston Funeral Home at 606-789-3501.
Arrangements were under the direction of Jones-Preston Funeral Home of Paintsville.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.jones-prestonfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Richard Kimbler
Richard Kimbler, 92, of Banner, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
Graveside services were held Friday, December 4, at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Phillip Henry Lewis
Phillip Henry Lewis, 52, of Lexington, died Thursday, December 3, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, December 7, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Ronnie Meadows
Ronnie Joe “Hoss” Meadows, 59, of Douglas Parkway, died December 4, 2020, at the UK Medical Center.
He was born on December 28, 1960, to the late Fulton and Helen Reynolds Meadows. He was a retired surface miner and of the Church of God faith. He is survived by three brothers: Vent Meadows, of Greasy Creek, Keith Meadows, of Millard, Connie Canada, of Hardy; two sisters: Sandra Meadows, of Kentucky and Frankie Meadows, of Greasy Creek; nieces: Tessia Ladawn Plymale, Jessica Lavon Thomas, Anna Mae Meadows, Cassandra Paige Meadows; nephews: Joshua Hughes, Jared Meadows, Timothy Meadows and Shawn Meadows.
He will be sadly missed by a host of family, friends and loved ones. Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, December 8, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Jimmy Jack Adkins and others officiating.
Burial followed in the Bent Ridge Cemetery, Meta.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Cora Collins Pennington
Cora Collins Pennington, 86, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, November 30, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Sunday, December 13, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Pennington Cemetery, Water Gap, Prestonsburg.
Kathleen Prater
Kathleen Prater, 89, of Minnie, died Sunday, November 30, 2020.
Funeral services were held Friday, December 4, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Malcum Scarberry
Malcum Richard Scarberry, 59, of Martin, died Thursday, December 3, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, December 7, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Goble Cemetery, Allen.
Edith Stanley
Edith Mae Combs Stanley, 94, of Bowling Green, passed away at an Alzheimer's unit in a local nursing home, November 30, 2020.
Edith Mae was born November 29, 1926, at Betsy Layne, to the late Albert Combs and Hettie Gillam Combs.
She was a member of Vogel-Day United Methodist Church at Harold, and an active member of the United Methodist Women.
She enjoyed cooking, and especially enjoyed volunteering in reading at Betsy Layne Elementary, known there affectionately as "Grandmommy," and teaching adult Sunday School at Shelbiana United Methodist Church, Shelbiana, KY.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Oscar Eugene Stanley, her parents, brothers Ghent, Dan Jack, and Sam Paul Combs; sister, Katie Damron; niece, Connie Comb.
Edith Mae is survived and remembered lovingly by her daughter, Patricia Wilkins (Edmund) of Bowling Green, KY.; her son Robert E. Stanley and his wife, Rosalind of Pikeville; grandchildren Laura Wilkins of Louisville, and Natalie Scott and her husband, Jerry; great granddaughter, Alice Scott; nieces, Dana Batten and Jan Tinnerman; eight other nieces and nephews.
A private family service was held for Edith Mae at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home with burial following at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
This is a paid obituary.
Kathyrn Tackett
Kathyrn Lynn Yates Tackett, 57, of Teaberry, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, December 6, at Calvary Baptist Church, Betsy Layne.
Burial followed in the Lo9ng Point Cemetery, Mink Branch, Craynor.
Fredia Meade Webb
Fredia Meade “Granny” Webb, 73, of Richmond, formerly of Floyd County, died Saturday, December 5, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, December 10, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Jeff Hunter Cemetery, Printer.
Randall Keith Williams
Randall Keith Williams, 60, of Grethel, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, December 6, at Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
