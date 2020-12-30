Earnest Adkins
Earnest Adkins, 78, of Betsy Layne, died Tuesday, December 22, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, December 27, at 331 KY Route 122, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Dennis Ray Bentley
Dennis Ray Bentley, 66 of Jenkins, died Thursday, December 24, 2020, at the Hazard ARH.
He was born on June 13, 1954, to the late Carl and Hattie Quillen Tackett.
He was a retired coal miner.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Collie Cornett.
He is survived by one son, Carlos Ray (Angela) Bentley of Jeremiah; one daughter, Anetta Lynn (Camrin Johnson) Bentley of Jenkins; one brother, Darrell Bentley of Pippa Passes; four grandchildren: Montana Dawn Bailey, Ashley Ann Bentley, Destiny Marie Blevins, Caleb Ray Bentley; and one great-grandchild, Aubrey Nicole.
Funeral services were held Tuesday December 29, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home.
Burial followed in the Johnson-Bentley Cemetery at Dorton.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Barbara Beverly
Barbara Ann Beverly, 75, of Dorton, died Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born on October 22, 1945, to Hester Sowards Baker of Dorton, and the late Fred Baker.
She was a member of the Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Church and a retired office manager of Parkview Nursing Home.
Other than her father she was preceded in death by three brothers: Larry (Peggy) Baker, Gary (Chyrell) Baker and Neil Baker.
She is survived by her husband, Glen D. Beverly; two sons: Shannon D. Beverly of Georgetown, Jason (Patrece) Beverly of Dorton; one brother, Michael (Gail) Baker of Pikeville; four grandchildren: Ann Marie (David) Holder, Amanda Jane Beverly, Jacob (Bailey) Beverly, Sophia Blair Beverly; four great-grandchildren: Kylie Ison, Landon Worley, Jaylen Howard, Mila Beverly.
Drive in funeral services were held Sunday, December 27, at the Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Church, Booker Fork with Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Smallwood-Beverly Cemetery, Flemings Branch.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Church, PO Box 108, Virgie, KY 41572.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
John Burchett
John B. “Beaker” Burchett, 83, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, December 22, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, December 28, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Jervis Family Cemetery, Endicott, Prestonsburg.
Lorinza Burchett
Lorinza Burchett, 55, of Harold, died Wednesday, December 16, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, December 27, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the family cemetery, Slick Rock, Prestonsburg.
Nancy R. C. Case
Nancy R.C. Case, 77, of Martin, died Wednesday, December 23, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, December 30, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Drift Cemetery, Drift.
Berar Collins
Belvra “Bev” Collins, 64, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, December 24, 2020.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 29, at the Cow Creek Freewill Baptist Church, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in the Collins Family Cemetery, Endicott.
Duna Frances Combs
Duna Frances Verich Combs, 90, of Harold, died Sunday, December 20, 2020.
A memorial mass was held Monday, December 28, at St. Martha Catholic Church, Prestonsburg.
Barbara Shepherd DeRossett
Barbara Shepherd DeRossett, 80, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, December 24, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, December 27, at 331 KY Route 122, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Bonnie Gibson
Bonnie Gibson, 92, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, December 25, 2020.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 29, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Richmond Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Virgil Hall
Virgil Hall, 89, of McDowell, died Monday, December 21, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, December 28, at the Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church, Bypro.
Burial followed in the Monroe Hall Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Lucas Hamilton
Lucas Donavan Blake Hamilton, 25, of Teaberry, died Tuesday, December 22, 2020.
Graveside services and burial were held Thursday, December 24, at Hamilton Family Cemetery, Teaberry.
Julius Hampton
Julius “Clyde” Hampton, 75, died Friday, December 18, 2020, at Greenwood Healthcare Center in Greenwood, Indiana.
He was a resident of Franklin, Indiana.
He was born on October 22, 1945, in Virgie, to Forest and Lexie (Tackett) Hampton.
Survivors include his children: Tim Hampton (Tracey), Lisa Hampton, Angela Reynolds (Brian); grandchildren: Devon Hampton, Anthony Hampton, Taylor Lynn, Adrian Reynolds; great-grandchildren: Kaiden Hampton, Ayvah Hampton; siblings Shirley Johnson (Kenneth), Lois Roemer, Ronnie Hampton (Dorothy), David Hampton (Rosie), Juble Hampton (Anna), Sheila Hampton, and Gaith Johnson (Harlen).
He was preceded in passing by his parents, one sister, Norene Johnson; three brothers, Forest Hampton II, Larry Hampton, Gary Hampton; and great granddaughter Ryleigh Lynn.
Clyde was employed by Arvin Automotive in Franklin, Indiana, retiring after many years of service.
He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed playing Bingo.
Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 30, at the Eli Elswick Cemetery, Marshall's Branch of Long Fork.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Alwilda Marie Hymer
Alwilda Marie Hymer, also know as Marie Fitzpatrick, 81, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, December 24, 2020.
Memorial services were held Monday, December 28, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Rosa Lee Jervis
Rosa Lee Jervis, 83, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, December 25, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, January 1, 2021, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Jervis Family Cemetery, Endicott, Prestonsburg.
Coy Johnson
Coy Johnson, 68, of Virgie, died Saturday, December 26, 2020, at the UK Medical Center in Lexington.
He was born on December 3, 1952, to Virgie Marie Johnson and the late Willie G. Johnson.
He was a member of the Church of Christ and a retired coal truck driver.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Odie Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Fleming Johnson; one brother, Troy Johnson of Long Fork; two sisters: Yvonne (Dean) Tackett of Long Fork, and Lucille (Randy) Johnson of Weeksbury; Troy Jr. “Hammerhead,” who he thought of as a brother; and Suzette and Hanky, who we thought of as his children as a tribute to his brother, Odie.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, December 30, at the Speight Church of Christ with Kevin Stewart and others officiating.
Burial will follow in the Coy Johnson Family Cemetery, Long Fork.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Kelly Clarence Keathley
Kelly Clarence Keathley, 78, of Harold, died Monday, December 21, 2020.
Funeral services were held Thursday, December 24, at the Toler Creek Freewill Baptist Church, Harold.
Burial followed in the Keathley Cemetery, Harold.
Rodney King
Rodney King, 79, of Westerville, Ohio, formerly of Floyd County, died Friday, December 25, 2020.
Graveside services were held Tuesday, December 29, at the Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Donnie Little
Donnie Little, 44, Turkey Pen, died Saturday, December 26, 2020.
He was born on February 21, 1976, to Nancy Ann (Justice) Little and the late Johnny D. Little.
He was a construction worker.
Other than his mother, he is survived by his wife, Stefanie (Henson) Little; one daughter, Alexandria N. Little of Louisa; one brother, Adam P. Little of Pikeville; one sister, Donna Sue Mullins of Jonancy; and one grandchild, Journey Paige Little.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday December 30, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Brian Hundley officiating.
Burial will follow in the Jack Osborne Cemetery, Indian Creek.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Ernie Morgan
Ernie Morgan, 70, of Bevinsville, died Tuesday, December 22, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, December 26, in the home, Bevinsville.
Burial followed in the Morgan Family Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Darlene Mullins
Darlene Mullins, 63, of Melvin, died Friday, December 25, 2020.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 29, at Joppa Old Regular Baptist Church, Melvin.
Burial followed in the Harris Cemetery, Melvin.
Elsie Sexton
Elsie “Cissy” Sexton, 53, of Hopkins Fork of Caney died Friday, December 25, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on April 14, 1967, to the late Jay and Elsie Reynolds.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jeff Sexton.
She is survived by one stepdaughter, Melinda Taylor of Pikeville; one brother, Pomerine Reynolds; one sister, Joyce McCoy of Virgie; three grandchildren: Breanna Faith Taylor, Isaiah Brennan Taylor and Elijah Taylor.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Burns Slone
Burns Slone, 79, of Blue River died Thursday, December 24, 2020, at his residence.
He was born December 27, 1940, at Blue River. He was the son of the late Harmison and Annie B. Whitaker Slone of Blue River.
He was a retired mechanic and supervisor for Wolf Creek Collins/Shell Oil.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Lou Clifton Slone; one daughter, Anita Slone Sowder; two sons: Timothy Burns and David Todd Slone of Blue River; five grandchildren: Jefferson Scott Leach, Meaghan Caceres, Alexis Renee Slone, Courtney Slone Conn. and Adrianna Slone.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers and two sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, December 30, with Bill Collins officiating.
Burial will follow in the Slone Family Cemetery at Blue River.
Arrangements are under the direction of Carter Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
This is a paid obituary.
Lindon Makay Tackett
Lindon Makay Tackett, 27, of Hamden, Ohio, and a former resident of Floyd County, died Thursday, December 24, 2020.
He was born August 16, 1993, in Martin, Kentucky to Marty Tackett and Christina Wellman Tackett Lawson.
Makay was a 2011 graduate of South Floyd High School, Hi-Hat. He was a former employee of Kenworth Trucking and Big Sandy Furniture.
Makay was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting and riding his boys on the mini bike.
He is survived by his mother and step-father, Chris and Jamie Lawson of Jacksboro, Tennessee; sons, Landon and Logan Tackett; brothers, Matthew Tackett of Wellston and Brycen Lawson of Jacksboro, Tennessee; nephews, Maxton and Macon Tackett; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Makay was preceded in death by his father, Marty Tackett; and grandparents, William and Gloria Wellman, Betty Jo Argabrite, Linvil Roe Tackett and Annett Brown Tackett.
Visitation will be will be Wednesday, December 30, 2020, from 12-2 p.m. at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston, Ohio.
Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Steve Richardson and Braden Wellman officiating.
Burial will be in the Hamden Cemetery, Hamden, Ohio.
For those choosing to attend the services, facial coverings are required inside the building along with the practice of social distancing.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of McWilliams Funeral Home of Wellston, Ohio.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.