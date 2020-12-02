Robert Milton Akers
Robert Milton Akers, 66, of Pikeville, died Sunday, November 29, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, December 3, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Violet Bentley
Violet Ann Spears Bentley, 67, of McDowell, died Monday, November 23, 2020.
Funeral services were held Thursday, November 26, at the Left Beaver Old Regular Baptist Church, Martin.
Dolly Blevins
Dolly Blevins, 88, of Tram, died Saturday, November 28, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 2, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Yvonne Blevins
Yvonne Blevins, 72, of Weeksbury, died Saturday, November 28, 2020.
Private graveside services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, December 5, at the Buckingham Cemetery, Blevinsville.
Francis Diane Branham
Francis Diane Branham, 73, of Wayland died Monday, November 23, 2020.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.
Brenda Sue Camp
Brenda Sue Camp, 69, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
Graveside services were held Monday, November 30, at Frazier Cemetery, Martin.
Arthur Lee Campbell, Jr.
Arthur Lee Campbell, Jr., 73, of Van Lear, died Sunday, November 22, 2020.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 1, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Mary J. Caudill
Mary J. Caudill, 75, of Wayland, died Friday, November 27, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, November 30, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
David Damron
David Damron, 60 of Virgie, died Monday, November 23, 2020, at the Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland. He was born on January 14, 1960, to the late Eugene "Fletch" and Betty Ratliff Damron.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his wife; Tammy Belcher Damron.
He is survived by two step sons; Brad Meadows of Virgie, Chris Meadows of Elkhorn, one brother; Tony Damron of Little Creek and seven grandchildren.
Funeral services are incomplete and under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Goldie Goble
Goldie Goble, age 75, of Claypool, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. in Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw, Indiana.
Goldie was born on May 17, 1945, in Prestonsburg, to Green and Delila (Shepard) Stephens. She was united in marriage to Don Goble April 17, 1965, in Claypool, Indiana who preceded her in death August 2014.
She worked at Dalton Foundry. Goldie loved to garden and go mushroom hunting. She enjoyed deer hunting and especially loved her family. She was a member of Water of Life Church, Silver Lake, Indiana.
Goldie is survived by one daughter, Donna Goble, Claypool; one son Don (Staci) Goble Jr., Claypool, Indiana; four grandchildren, Nicolette Shepherd, Ean Goble, Parker Goble and Paxton Goble; sisters, Kathy (Charles) Hammonds, Faye Akers, brothers, Cleve (Joy) Stephens, Monroe Stephens, Otis (Pam) Stephens, Lonzo (Rose) Stephens all of Prestonsburg. [He/she]
She was preceded in death by husband Don Goble, both parents, two sisters and one brother.
A visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, December 4, at McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw, Indaian.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 5, at the funeral chapel. [Name of minister] Pastor Henry Arnett Jr. will be officiating.
Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Silver Lake, Indiana.
Due to current COVID-19 recommendations, masks are required. The public is kindly requested to provide their own. Social distancing is strongly encouraged. No food permitted at this time.
Memorial donations may be made to: Water of Life Church, 401 East Main Street, Silver Lake, Indiana 46982.
To sign the guestbook or send a condolence go to, www.mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com
Arrangements are under the direction of McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw, Indiana.
This is a paid obitaury.
Buford Handshoe
Buford Handshoe, 76, of Hueysville, died Monday, November 23, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, November 29, at Upper Quicksand Pentecostal Church, Hueysville.
Michael Keith Hicks
Michael Keith Hicks, 29, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, November 26, 2020.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.
Jacqueline Yates Hill
Jacqueline Yates Hill, 87, of Honaker, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
Funeral services were held Friday, November 27, at 331 KY Route 122, Martin.
Mary Magdalene McNeil
Mary Magdalene McNeil, 79, of Harold, died Monday, November 23, 2020.
Graveside services were held Saturday, November 28, at Hall Cemetery, Harold.
Nella Joy Newsom
Nella Joy Newsom, 81, of Left Fork of Long Fork, Virgie, died Friday, November 27, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on November 16, 1939, to the late Everett Fred and Faye Adams Johnson. She was a member of the Long Fork Old Regular Baptist Church.
Other than her parents she was preceded in death by one son; Laython Wade Newsom, one brother; Frankie (Judy) Johnson, one sister; Belva Johnson.
She is survived by her husband; Bob Gene Newsom of 62 years and 11 months, four daughters; Leetha (Kevin) Hall of Virgie, Zelda (Alton) Hall of Virgie, Joia Caron of Willow Springs, NC, Dejah Newsom of Virgie, one brother; Billy (Betty) Johnson of Virgie, one sister; Joetta (Ronnie) Maynard of Hardy, seventeen grandchildren, thirty-six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services were held Monday, November 30, at Long Ford Old Regular Baptist Church, Long Virgie.
Burial followed in the Ben Johnson Cemetery, Left Fork of Long Fork, Virgie.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Mary Emma Ousley
Mary Emma Ousley, 85, of Martin, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, November 29, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Pauline Ousley
Pauline May Ousley, 95, of Langley, died Monday, November 23, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, November 29, at 331 KY Route 122, Martin.
Roy Rowland
Roy “Howdy” Rowland, 76, of Blue River, died Friday, November 27, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, November 30, at Auxier Freewill Baptist Church, Auxier.
Eugene Shelton
Eugene Shelton, 96, of McDowell, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 28, at Little Rosa Old Regular Baptist Church, McDowell.
Carolin Ann Slone
Carolin Ann Williams Slone, 68, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, November 29, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. at the Bonanza Free Will Baptist Church, Prestonsburg.
Ethel Janice Spears
Ethel Janice Spears, 77, of Pikeville, died Friday, November 27, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, November 30, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Mertie Tucker
Mertie Tucker 86, of Pikeville, formerly of Hopkins Fork, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
She was born March 11, 1934 in Pike County to the late Caleb and Lizzie Adkins Damron.
She was of the Old Regular Baptist Faith.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Barney Tucker, four brothers; Jim Damron, Charlie Damron, Albert Damron, Reece Damron, eight sisters; Rachel Damron, Goldie Tucker, Sendy Case, Mary Case, Alma Little, Nancy Tackett, Dollie Tucker, Becky France, one daughter in law; Pageant Bowling Tucker.
Mertie is survived by three sons; Freddie (Pat) Tucker of Pikeville, Ricky (Ronetta) Tucker of Long Fork, Billy (Christy) Tucker of Caney Creek, one daughter; Becky (Alfred) Miller of Caney Creek, four grandchildren; Kennedy, Korbyn, Hannah, Bryan.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 29, at the Caney Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Tucker Family Cemetery at Hopkins Fork.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Stella Rose Watson
Stella Rose Watson, 55, of Dana, died Saturday, November 28, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, December 2, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Michael Dean Webb
Michael Dean Webb, 58, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, November 26, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, November 29, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
