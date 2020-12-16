John Adams
John Adams, 63, of Beaver, died Saturday, December 12, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, December 16, at Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Burial will follow in the Adams Cemetery, Beaver.
Ernest Cooley
Ernest L. Cooley, 81, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
Funeral services were held Friday, December 11, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Hall Cemetery, Allen.
Linda Dixon
Linda Dixon, 52, of Garrett, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, December 13, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Slone Family Cemetery, Mousie.
Barbara Griffith
Barbara Griffith, 73, of Martin, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 12, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Reffitt Family Cemetery, Caney Ford Road, Martin.
Ollie Jewel Griffith
Ollie Jewel Griffith, 74, of East Point, died Saturday, December 12, 2020.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 15, at 331 KY Route 122, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Ned Hall
Ned Hall, 75, of Galveston, died Friday, December 11, 2020.
Graveside services were held Sunday, December 13, at the Tackett Hall Family Cemetery, Galveston.
Earl Jervis
Earl Jervis, 81, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, December 11, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, December 14, at 331 KY Route 122, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
James Jones
James Kyle Jones, 46c of Tennessee, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Holston Valley Hospital.
He suffered from long term illness from diabetes.
He was born October 8, 1974, to the late Clennon D. Jones and Betty Baker Jones. He was of the Mormon faith.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by one brother; Keith Jones.
He is survived by one brother; Kevin Jones, two sisters; Nina Sue West, Donna Bentley, several nieces, nephews, uncles, and aunts, including a very special aunt; Glenda Baker, whom he called to check on every day, and a special friend and caregiver; Sheila Whaley. He will be missed by all the knew and loved him. He has finally found peace.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later time by Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Roy Lee Kinney
Roy Lee Kinney, 70 of Burke Road, Virgie, died Thursday, December 10, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on February 10, 1950, to the late Edward Kinney and Delphia Little Mullins. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran and a retired coal miner.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his wife; Tammy Kinney along with some of his brothers and sisters.
He is survived by three sons; B.J. (Brandy) Kinney of Virgie, Chris (Denise) Kinney of Little Creek, Cody (Kayla) Kinney of Alabama, one daughter; Regina (Adam) Runyon, six grandchildren; Alex, Emma, Skylar, Chase, Gavin and Brooklin and two great-grandchildren. Along with several brothers and sisters.
Graveside services were held Saturday, December 12, at the Frank Tackett Cemetery at Long Fork with Ben Little officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virige.
This is a paid obituary.
Charles Meadows
Charles Meadows, 61, of Hager Hill, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, December 13, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Patty Owens
Patty Jane Owens, 42, of Printer, died Thursday, December 10, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, December 14, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Owens Family Cemetery, West Prestonsburg.
Cindy Parsons
Cindy Bentley Parsons, 73, of Allen, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, December 13, at 331 KY Route 122, Martin.
Burial followed in the Parsons Family Cemetery, Allen.
Cora Collins Pennington
Cora Collins Pennington, 86, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, November 30, 2020.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Sunday, December 13, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Pennington Cemetery, Water Gap, Prestonsburg.
Danny Pennington
Danny Pennington, 73, of Bevinsville, died Sunday, December 13, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, December 18, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Newman-Stewart Cemetery, Hi Hat.
Phyllis Porter
Phyllis Ann Leslie Porter, 31, of Allen, died Friday, December 11, 2020.
Private graveside services were held at the Porter-Webb Cemetery, Allen.
Ronald Robinette
Ronald Robinette, 82, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, December 12, 2020.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 17, at 331 KY Route 122, Martin.
Dennis Sampson
Dennis Sampson, 64 of Jenkins, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on December 6, 1956, to the late Virgil Polly and Janell Polly Salyer. He was a disabled heavy equipment operator and a member of the Burdine Freewill Baptist Church.
Dennis was a passionate Harley Davidson enthusiast, loving husband, wonderful father and truly loved his grandchildren greater than life. He will be missed greatly by all that knew him and in his famous final words “Ride On!”
He is survived by his wife; Sheila Burke Sampson, three daughters; Misty Sampson of Riverview, Florida, Karrah (Windy Wonder) Sampson of Louisville, Tiffani (Jamie) Cole of Lexington, five grandchildren; Nick Sampson, Kameron Guillenette, Hayden Sampson, Harper Cole and Hank Cole.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, December 11, at the Burdine Freewill Baptist Church with Greg Polly officiating.
Burial followed in the Powell Valley Cemetery at Powell Valley, Virginia.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Hazel Shepherd
Hazel Shepherd, 89, died Monday, December 14, 2020, at Riverview Healthcare Center in Prestonsburg.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry Lee and Eva Meador, her husband, Joe Shepherd, three brothers: Curt, Doc and John Meador and one sister, Clarrie Prater.
She is survived by one son, Gregory (Sherry) Shepherd, one daughter, Mary Jo Shepherd, and one grandson, Jared Ray Muncy, all of Prestonsburg; and several nieces and nephews.
A lifelong resident of Floyd County, she worked many years as a seamstress for Francis stores and out of her own home for private clients. She has been a member of Highland Avenue Freewill Baptist Church for over 50 years and will be missed by many.
There will be a private graveside service for family only with Pastor Andrew Donner presiding.
Arrangements are under the direction of Carter Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
This is a paid obituary.
Wilma Smith
Wilma Smith, 84, of Rogersville, Tennessee, formerly of Penny Bottom, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on December 24, 1935 to the late Mae and Gen Branham. She attended the Persia Missionary Baptist Church in Rogersville. She loved Pastor Norman and her sister and brothers in the church dearly.
Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband; Fonso Smith, one brother; Roy Branham and one sister; Lois Robinson, three grandchildren; Ronald Keith Little, Brian Daniel Little and Fonso Damron and one great grandchild; Angel Dawn Little and two son-in-laws; Billy Randall Kiser and Ronnie Lee Little.
She is survived by her husband; Romeo C. Rodriguez of Rogersville, her daughter and care taker; Ella Fay Kiser of Rogersville, her daughters; Sheila (Jimmy) Damron of Bulls Gap, TN, Vickie (Steve Pope) Little of Virgie, three grandchildren; Dorena (Kevin) McCalpin of Bulls Gap, Stephanie (Chad) Damron of Virgie, Kelly (Arun) Mathias of Louisville, nine great-grandchildren; Arabella Mathias, Kelan Mathias, Hayden Damron, Haleigh Damron, Destany Rodriguez, Ashayla Little, Ashley Little, Jasmine Little and Corey Wright.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., Friday, December 11, at the Wilma Smith Family Cemetery at Penny Bottom with Greg White officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Deborah Spears
Deborah Charlene Spears, 71, of Hager Hill, died Friday, December 11, 2020.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 15, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio.
Delores Jean Tackett
Delores Jean Tackett, 68, of Teaberry, died Sunday, December 13, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 16, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Scarlett Patrice Tackett
Scarlett Tackett, 52, of Robinson Creek, died Sunday December 13, 2020 at the Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born June 4, 1968, to the late Troy Robinson And Gwen Roberts Meade.
Besides her parents she was preceded in by one daughter, Grace Tackett.
She is survived by her fiancé; David Reynolds, one son Austin Tackett of Elsmere, KY, three brothers; Kevin (Sherry) Robinson of Little Robinson, Jeremy (Michelle) Holland of Williamstown, Frank (Merita) Robinson of Long Fork, two grandchildren; Noah Wright, Keva Tackett, and a special friend which she thought of as a sister; Patricia Collier of Little Robinson.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virige.
This is a paid obituary.
Walter Watkins
Walter Paul Watkins, 62, of Mousie, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
Funeral services were held Friday, December 11, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Brown Family Cemetery, Hippo.
