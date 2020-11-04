Thelma L. Clark
Thelma Louise Newsom Clark, 86, of Harold, passed away November 1, 2020, after a long illness, with her daughters by her side.
Thelma was born to the late Preston Newsom & Oma Branham Newsom on August 24, 1934, on Newsom Branch at Penny Road in Pike County. Thelma's Dad passed away when she was 2, so she, along with her siblings, was raised by her mother with the help of her grandmother, Victoria Newsom, and uncle, Thomas Newsom.
Thelma was a beautician for 45 years. She was the most caring person you'd ever meet. Before her mother's death in 2002, and her husband's death in 2006 she took complete care of both of them, never one time complaining about what she sacrificed of herself to make sure they both got the best of care. She always put others needs before her own. She truly loved all her family.
About the time in her life when she was getting ready to retire, she suffered a stroke, then another, never getting to enjoy her life after working so hard all those years. Thelma was a member of the Harold Church of Christ.
Her children always knew that their Mommy would always be there for them no matter what. Anytime they were sick, she'd come running with homemade potato soup. If they needed a haircut, perm or color to their hair, she'd head straight to the beauty shop; didn't matter what time it was, what day of the week it was, or how tired she was. She would do the same for her customers. She loved her customers. She supported her children in every way and was that #1 parent to be involved in everything at the school's PTA meetings, and worked tirelessly making cheerleading uniforms for the girl's squad when they were in grade school.
Thelma was married to the late Rutherford B. Clark Jr. She is survived by one son, Dr. Brent Clark, Prestonsburg; two daughters, Gwen (Clyde) Tackett, Ivel, and Jennifer Coleman, Harold.
She is also survived by four grandchildren, Brooke (Brad) Sorgi, Prospect, Austin (Raven) Clark, Coolville, Ohio, Kelly (Nick) McGuire, Sitka, and Madison Coleman, Charlotte, North Carolina; three great-grandchildren, Kendall and Kylie Sorgi and Woodrow Clark; three sisters, Dollie Ralph, Geneva (Price) Wright and Wanda (Albert Jr.) Patierno; one brother, Miles J. (Lana) Reynolds.
Along with her parents , Thelma was preceded in death by her step-father, Oscar Reynolds; one sister, Christine Newsom; five brothers, Minis Newsom, Vernon Reynolds, Kenneth Reynolds, Omer Reynolds and James Reynolds.
Visitation is from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, November 5, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, November 6, in the Hall Funeral Home Chapel with Tommy Bush officiating.
Burial will follow at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
This is a paid obituary.
John Paul Dean
John Paul Dean, 57, of Floyd County, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, October 31, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Mary Jean Johnson
Mary Jean Anderson Johnson, 76, of Cincinnati, Ohio, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, November 7, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Anderson-Osborne Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Tom Oak McGuire
Tom Oak McGuire, 95, passed away from this life on Friday, October 30th in Pikeville.
He was born March 20, 1925, to the late William "Jip" and Elizabeth Spears McGuire. Tom was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Orella Burchett McGuire and numerous brothers and sisters. As he always told everyone he met, he was one of sixteen children. Tom's death is also preceded by his precious Boston Terrier, Suzy. Tom is survived by his children: Tom McGuire and his wife Shelley of Pikeville and Mark McGuire and his wife Paula of Lexington; four grandchildren: Emily (Jamey) Skaggs, Sarah McGuire, Shane (Megan) McGuire, and Nicholas (Chloe) McGuire; three great grandchildren: Blake McGuire, Jayne Skaggs, and Kathryn Skaggs; one brother, John McGuire of Louisa and one sister, Alta Steig of Ohio. Tom was a WW II Navy Veteran, a general contractor and a major contributor to the campus of Alice Lloyd. At one time, he either built or renovated every building on campus including restoring the original log cabin that Alice Lloyd and June Buchanan, the founders, lived in. T.O. will be greatly missed by his nieces, nephews, friends and extended family.
Funeral services were held Monday, November 2, at Carter Funeral Home, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in the Richmond Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his memory to his home church, First Christian Church of Prestonsburg, 652 N. Arnold Ave. Prestonsburg, KY 41653.
Arrangements were under the direction of Carter Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
This is a paid obituary.
Henry Meade
Henry Meade, 93, of Jacks Creek of Bevinsville, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on October 7, 1927, to the late Oliver and Connie Hall Meade. Henry was a member of the Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church and a retired coal miner.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his wife; Rethel Hall Meade, five brothers; Tivis Meade, Everette Meade, Herald Meade, Hallard Meade, Marion Meade, five sisters; Ollie Belcher, Flora Newman, Callie Gibson, Laura Turner, Alpha Bates.
He is survived by one son; Henry “Brownie” (Stacy) Meade Jr., of Bevinsville, three daughters; Kay (Kenny) King of Bevinsville, Linda (John) Allen of Bevinsville, Betty (Gorden) Tackett of Bevinsville, nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Saturday, October 31, at the Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church with Dakota Bentley, John Allen, Wayne Hinson, Roger Johnson & Randall Holbrooks officiating.
Burial followed in the Buckingham Cemetery at Bevinsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
Mary Helen Meadows
Mary Helen (Jackson) Meadows, 68, of Wayland, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
Funeral services were held Friday, October 30, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Lackey Cemetery, Lackey.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Charles Mutzner
Charles Edward Mutzner, 85, of Drift, died Thursday, October 29, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, November 1, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Entombment followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Graham Parsons
Graham Parsons, 83, of Banner, died Sunday, November 1, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, November 4, at Parsons Cemetery, Kidd Fork, Banner.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Jane Ratcliff
Jane Layne Ratcliff, 80, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, November 1, 2020.
Visitation will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, November 7, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, November 8, at Betsy Layne Freewill Baptist Church, Betsy Layne.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Linda Lou Stewart
Linda Lou Parsons Stewart, 72, of Harold, died Saturday, October 31, 2020.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, November 3, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Parsons Family Cemetery, Honaker.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Denver Yates
Denver Yates, 84, of Wheelwright, died Saturday, October 24, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, October 31, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed at Temporary Gardens, Wheelwright.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
