Charlie Bailey
Charlie Bailey, 74, of Hippo, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
Funeral services were held Friday, November 20, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Bailey Family Cemetery, Hippo.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Sam Bays
Sam H. Bays, 70, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, November 16, 2020.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, November 18, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Bays Cemetery, Left Fork Abbott, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Marcia Bentley
Marcia Bentley, 54, of Carlisle, formerly of Virgie, died Thursday, November 19, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, November 22, at Energyville Freewill Baptist Church, Virgie.
Burial followed in the Bentley Cemetery, Little Creek.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Evelyn Marie Childers
Evelyn Marie Childers, 92, of Allen, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
Graveside services were held Saturday, November 21, at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Gladys Dillon
Gladys Dillon, 88, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, November 16, 2020.
Funeral services were held Thursday, November 19, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Dillon Cemetery, Sugar Loaf, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Jimmy Epling
Jimmy Epling, 69, of Fords Branch, died Thursday, November 19, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, November 25, at Adkins Cemetery, Fords Branch.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Clarence Frasure
Clarence Douglas Frasure, 81, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
Funeral services were held Thursday, November 19, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Mayo Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Dewey Greer
Dewey Greer, 87, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
Graveside services were private due to restrictions of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Lula Belle Horn
Lula Belle Newsome Horn, 84, of Prestonsburg, formerly of McDowell, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 21, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Burton Cemetery, Ligon.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Carl Lee Jarrell
Carl Lee Jarrell, 65, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 21, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Forest Sterling Johnson
Forest Sterling Eddie Johnson, 71, of Osborne Fork, Indian Creek, died Saturday, November 21, 2020.
Visitation will begin at 12 p.m., Wednesday, November 25, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, November 25, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Steve Johnson Cemetery, Osborne Fork, Indian Creek.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Jerry O. Lowe
Jerry O. Lowe, 75, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, November 22, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, November 27, at Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Jack Wayne McDowell
Jack Wayne McDowell, 82, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, November 22, 2020.
Visitation will be held at 5 p.m., Friday, November 27, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be private.
Burial will follow in the McDowell Family Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Barbara Ann Moore
Barbara Ann Whitehead Moore, 64, of McDowell, died Friday, November 20, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, November 25, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Sarah Mullins
Sarah Elizabeth Mullins, 91, of Caney Highway, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 21, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Doll Bartley Cemetery, Caney Highway.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Cemetery of Virgie.
Thomas H. Osborne
Thomas H. Osborne, 89, of Martin, died Thursday, November 19, 2020.
Graveside services were held Monday, November 23, at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Pauline May Ousley
Pauline May Ousley, 95, of Langley, died Monday, November 23, 2020.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, November 29, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, November 29, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the May Cemetery, Langley.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Loretta Ruth Powell
Loretta Ruth Halbert Powell, 82, of Martin, died Friday, November 20, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, November 23, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Addie Mae Rose
Addie Mae Burke Rose, 92, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, November 23, 2020.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, November 26, at Auxier Freewill Baptist Church, Auxier.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 28, at the church.
Burial will follow in the Richmond Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Mornie Mae Sparks
Mornie Mae Brown Sparks, 86, of Abbott Road, Prestonsburg, died Thursday, November 19, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 21, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Hills Sparks Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Jonathan Writesel
Jonathan Writesel, 52, of Indian Creek Road, died Friday, November 20, 2020.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Christy Williams
Christy Williams, 44, of Pikeville, died Monday, November 16, 2020.
Funeral services were held Thursday, November 19, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
