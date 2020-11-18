Curtis Blackburn
Curtis Blackburn, 71, of Harold, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
Funeral services were held Friday, November 13, at Endicott Freewill Baptist Church, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in the Blackburn Family Cemetery, Buffalo.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Paul J. Branham
Paul J. Branham, 87, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 14, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Wilma Jean Jones Brown
Wilma Jean Jones Brown, 73, of Lancaster, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
Graveside services were held Friday, November 13, at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Minerva Caudill
Minerva Caudill, 93, of Jonancy, died Tuesday November 10, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 14, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Osborne Cemetery, Jonancy.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Martin.
Norma Jean Centers
Norma Jean Campbell Centers, 78, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, November 15, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 18, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Richmond Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Loyth Faye Crace
Loyth Faye Crace, 76, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, November 13, 2020.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Wilma Alloway Fouts Davis
Wilma Alloway Fouts Davis, 75, of Penhook Hill, died Saturday, November 14, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, November 18, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie.
Burial will follow in the Frank Tackett Cemetery, Long Fork of Virgie.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
John O. DeBoard
John O. DeBoard, 78, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 5:43 am, Thursday, November 12, 2020, in his Wabash home. He was born March 4, 1942 in Van Lear, to Willard and Beatrice (Kilgore) DeBoard.
John married Eulagene Hager on July 31, 1965, at Lancer Baptist Church in Lance. He was a United States Army veteran. John obtained his Associates Degree from Lincoln Tech and worked at GenCorp until his retirement. He enjoyed collecting coins, golfing, fishing, basketball, and reciting the Bible.
In addition to his loving wife of 55 years, Eulagene, he is survived by his son, Christopher DeBoard of Wabash, five grandchildren, Nicholas Allen Amann of Fort Irwin, California, Robert Michael (Sarah) Snyder of Wabash, Ashley Nicole (Jared) Grossman of Lafayette, Indiana, Madisyn Taylor DeBoard of Logansport, Indiana, and Greyson Michael DeBoard of Wabash, nine great-grandchildren, brothers, Kenneth (Evelyn) DeBoard of Thelma, Kentucky, Glen (Shirley) DeBoard of Wabash, Indiana, and his sister, Brenda (Mickey) Erdell of Lexington, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughters, Michelle Leigh DeBoard and Deborah Lynn Owens, sister, Charlotte Rattliff, brother, Jimmy Wayne DeBoard, and sister, Mildred Schouborn.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, November 17, at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Avenue, Wabash, with Rev. Tim Webb officiating.
Burial followed in Falls Cemetery, Wabash.
Preferred memorial is to the family.
The memorial guest book for John may be signed at, www.grandstaff-hentgen.com.
Arrangements were under the direction of Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Home of Wabash, Indiana.
This is a paid obituary.
Sandra Lynn Dotson
Sandra Lynn Dotson, 54, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, November 15, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Drift Cemetery, Drift.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Ernest Elswick
Ernest Elswick, 74, of Frogtown, died Saturday, November 14, 2020.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Lou Jean Gibson
Lou Jean Ousley Miller Gibson, 89, of Martin, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 14, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the John Wesley Ousley Family Cemetery, Stephens Branch, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Tamera Green
Tamera Dean Allen Green, 63, of Floyd County, died Thursday, November 12, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, November 16, at the Herald & Stewart Funeral Home, Mt. Sterling.
Burial followed in the MacHpelah Cemetery, Mt. Sterling.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Ballard Harris
Ballard “Peanut” Harris, 80, of Melvin, died Friday, November 13, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, November 16, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Harris Family Cemetery, Auxier.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Carol June Hawks
Ms. Carol June Hawks, 88, of Jackson, Tennessee, and formerly of Prestonsburg, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
She was born in Spencer, WV, on June 23, 1932 to the late Smith Bradley and Violet Sturgill Bradley. Ms. Hawks was preceded in death by her first husband, Val Strahan and second husband, Howard Hawks, and also two brothers, Smith Bradley Jr., and Charles Bradley. She was a retired school teacher with the Floyd County, Kentucky Board of Education and a member of Irene Cole Baptist Church in Prestonsburg.
She is survived by one son, Butch (Debbie) Bradley of Jackson, Tennessee; one grandson, Scott F. (Michelle) Bradley of Louisville; and two great grandchildren, Smith Bradley and Kate Bradley.
Graveside services were held at Richmond Memorial Cemetery in Prestonsburg, Thursday, November 12, with Bro. Tom Biddle officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home of Camden, Tennessee.
This is a paid obituary.
Rev. Buster C. Hayton
Rev. Buster C. Hayton, 76, of East Point, died Saturday, November 14, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, November 18, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Thomas G. McNeil
Thomas G. McNeil, 43, of Harold, died Thursday, November 12, 2020.
Graveside services were held Monday, November 16, at Hall Cemetery, Branhams Creek, Harold.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Mable Miller Meade
Mable Miller Meade, 84, of Printer, died Saturday, November 14, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, November 18, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Martin Cemetery, Martin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Nancy Haywood Ousley
Nancy Haywood Ousley, 86, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, November 15, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Geraldine Ratliff
Geraldine “Jeri” Ratliff, 65, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, November 9, 2020.
Funeral services were held Friday, November 13, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Janet Rowe
Janet (Campbell) Rowe, 82, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, November 12, 2020.
Graveside services were held Tuesday, November 17, at the Saltwell Cemetery, Eli Road, Inez.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Hershel “Bob” Sparks
Hershel “Bob” Sparks, 89, of Virgie, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, November 14, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie.
Burial followed in the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Ethyl Marie Tackett
Ethyl Marie Tackett, 85, of Weeksbury, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, November 16, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Matthew Tackett Cemetery, Melvin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.