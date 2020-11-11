Shiella Tuttle Bentley
Shiella Tuttle Bentley, 74, of Wayland, died Thursday, November 5, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, November 9, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Chandler Cemetery, Lackey.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Bobby Dale Boyd
Bobby Dale Boyd, 57, of Dana, died Monday, November 2, 2020.
Funeral services were held Thursday, November 5, at Little Salem Old Regular Baptist Church, Dana.
Burial followed in the Boyd Cemetery, Justice Branch, Dana.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Arlene Brooks
Arlene Brooks, 50, of Bypro, died Saturday, November 7, 2020.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, November 11, at the Solid Rock Community Church, Wheelwright.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, November 12, at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Estill Eugene Campbell
Estill Eugene Campbell, 73, of Ivel, died Sunday, November 1, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 7, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Gilliam Cemetery, Wheelwright.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Joe Hall
Joe Hall, 71, of Vanceburg, formerly of Honaker, died Thursday, November 5, 2020.
Burial was held Saturday, November 7, in the Harvey Cemetery, Honaker.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Carol June Hawks
Ms. Carol June Hawks, 88, of Jackson, Tennessee, formerly of Prestonsburg, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
She was born in Spencer, WV, on June 23, 1932 to the late Smith Bradley and Violet Sturgill Bradley. Ms. Hawks was preceded in death by her first husband, Val Strahan and second husband, Howard Hawks, and also a brother, Smith Bradley Jr. She was a retired school teacher with the Floyd County Board of Education and a member of Irene Cole Baptist Church in Prestonsburg.
She is survived by one son, Butch (Debbie) Bradley of Jackson, Tennessee; one brother, Charles Bradley of Prestonsburg; one grandson, Scott F. (Michelle) Bradley of Louisville; and two great-grandchildren, Smith Bradley and Kate Bradley
There will be a graveside service at Richmond Memorial Cemetery in Prestonsburg, at 11 a.m., Thursday, November 12, 2020, with Bro. Tom Biddle officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home of Camden, Tennessee.
This is a paid obituary.
Samuel Geane Kelly
Samuel Geane Shiloh Kelly, 18, of David, died Thursday, November 5, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, November 11, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the David Shepherd Cemetery, David.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Birkey Leroy Lewis
Birkey Leroy Lewis, 89, of Banner, died Friday, November 6, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, November 9, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Roy McMurray
Roy McMurray, 75,of Prestonsburg, died on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born on October, 14, 1945, to the late Paul and Viola Allen McMurray. Mr. McMurray was preceded in death by his grandparents, Goldie and Edward Allen; brothers Frank Edward Stephens and Daniel Houston Stephens and his 11-month-old daughter, Deborah Lynn.
He is survived by one daughter, Kelly Renee McMurray; one son, Brian David McMurray; three sisters, Rose Stephens, Valerie Cooley and Rebecca Radtky; one brother, William Stephens; cousin, Rick Miller and a very special friend, Lishie Williamson.
He is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mr. McMurray had several hobbies that he liked to do that included fishing, gardening and pottery, but his most cherished one was that of candle making and making the hand dipped, scented stuffed animals for others.
Graveside were held Tuesday, November 10, with Pastor Bill Marsillett officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of Carter Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
This is a paid obituary.
Donald B. Neeley
Donald B. Neeley, 82, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 7, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Johnny Neeley Family Cemetery, Left Fork of Abbott, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Gregory Gene Osborne
Gregory Gene “GeeGee” Osborne, 72, of Jonancy, died Thursday, November 5, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, November 8, at Hall & Jones Funeral Home, Virgie.
Burial followed in the Roberts Cemetery, Jonancy.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Tina Adora Messer Ousley
Tina Adora Messer Ousley, 63, of Martin, died Friday, November 6, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, November 9, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Jane Ratcliff
Jane Ratcliff, 80, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, November 1, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, November 8, at Betsy Layne Freewill Baptist Church, Betsy Layne.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
David Dwayne Reed
David Dwayne Reed, 60, of Floyd County, dies Saturday, October 31, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, November 11, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Reed Family Cemetery, Wayland.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Carl D. Slone
Carl D. Slone, 64, of Garner, died Thursday, October 29, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, November 1, at Ivy Point Church, Garner.
Burial followed in the Ben Slone Cemetery, Garner.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Doris Ann Vivatoe
Doris Ann Vivatoe, 65, of Decatur, Indiana, formerly of McDowell, died Saturday, October 31, 2020.
Funeral services were held Thursday, November 5, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Lakeside Memorial Cemetery, Somerset.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Isaac Emmitt Watson
Isaac Emmitt Watson, 89, of Lexington, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020. He was born October 26, 1931 in Lackey, the son of the late Crockett and Avie Watson.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force where he received the National Defense Service Medal as well as a Good Conduct Medal. He attended the University of Kentucky where he earned a Bachelors Degree in Political Science. He later became the Assistant Director of Finance for the State of Kentucky.
He is survived by his nieces, Marena (Wally) Cook, Saint James City, Florida, Linda Sue Marshall, Lexington, Anna Watson Allen, East Point, and Carla (Randy) Robinson, Magnolia; nephew, David D. Watson, II, Martin; four great nieces; two great nephews; nine great great nephews; three great great nieces and a host of family and friends and family friend, Charlotte Nelson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Crockett and Avie Watson; one sister, Grace Watson; two brothers, Chester Watson and David D. Watson and his longtime companion Ida Nelson.
Graveside services will be at held at 11 a.m., Friday, November 13, at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville.
Friends and family who would like to be a part of the funeral procession to Camp Nelson National Cemetery, please meet at Clark Legacy Center 601 E. Brannon Road, Nicholasville, Friday, November 13, at 10:15 a.m.
In light of public health concerns in regard to the ongoing pandemic, the family respects and supports the decision of all those who choose not to attend.
Arrangements are under the direction of Clark Legacy Center of Nicholasville.
This is a paid obituary.
Madge Williams
Madge Williams, 80 of McDowell, died Thursday, November 5, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, November 8, at New Salem Association Building, Minnie.
Burial followed in the Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Ronald Williams
Ronald “Ub” Williams, 54, of McDowell, died Thursday, November 5, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, November 8, at New Salem Association Building, Minnie.
Burial followed in the Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Benjamin Dean Yates
Benjamin Dean Yates, 84, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, November 5, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, November 8, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
