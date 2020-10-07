Clarence Bentley
Clarence Bentley, 80, of Buckhannon, West Virginia, formerly of Pickens, West Virginia, died Sunday, October 4, 2020, at his home.
He was born May 27, 1940, in Floyd County, a son of the late Jeff Pat and Dovey Mae Lyons Bentley.
On November 14, 1998, he marred Helen Kay Perrine who survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Thrayron Morgan and husband Russell of Helvetia, West Virginia and Veronica Grant and husband Ron of Buckhannon; three step-daughters, Linda Williams and Beth Brown both of French Creek, West Virginia and Lisa Williams of Buckhannon; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one brother, Pat Bentley, Jr. and wife Doris “Jill” of Buckhannon; two sisters, Phyllis Andrews and husband Roger of South Carolina and Linda Sue Brown of Buckhannon; several nieces and nephews and brothers & sisters-in-law, James, Mary, Joyce, Harold, David, Jacky, Billy and Donald Perrine.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by eight sisters and brothers. Mr. Bentley was a Coal Miner and a Christian by Faith. He was also a member of the Moose Lodge #598 in Buckhannon. Friends will be received Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at The Way of Holiness Church.
A funeral service will be held Thursday at 3 p.m. at the church with Pastor Jerry Murrell officiating.
Burial will follow in the Upshur County Memorial Park in Tennerton, West Virginia.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.polingstclair.com.
Poling-St. Clair Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
This is a paid obituary.
Bernie C. Blankenship
Bernie C. Blankenship, 64, of Teaberry, died Thursday, October 1, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, October 5, at the River of Life Church, Teaberry.
Burial followed in the Blankenship Cemetery, Teaberry.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Sam Newsom
Sam Newsom, 78 of Georgetown, Ky., formerly of Robinson Creek, died September 28, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, October 3, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home, Virgie.
Burial followed in the Amos Newsom Memorial Cemetery, Robinson Creek.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Harvey Gene Maynard
Harvey Gene Maynard, 82, of Somerset, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Harvey was born on December 30, 1937, in Van Lear, to the late Harvey Maynard and Lorena Sellards Maynard.
He was a longtime resident and raised his family in Green Meadows Subdivision. Harvey owned and operated Maynard Appliance for 20 years. He also retired as a sargeant in the United States Army with 20 years' service where he lived all over the U.S. and overseas.
After retirement, he enjoyed visiting his family and friends throughout the community and traveling the U.S. with his wife of 54 years before her passing. Harvey was a longtime member of Ringgold Baptist Church and member of the Masonic Lodge. He loved fishing and bowling and especially spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his four children, Juanita Kidd of Somerset, Harvey G. (and Carol) Maynard Jr. of Somerset, Bridget (and Mark) Halcomb of Nancy and Bobby Maynard of Somerset; nine grandchildren, Tyler Kidd, Dustin (and Amanda) Winchester, Cameron Maynard, Caden Maynard, Kathryn (and Brandon) Adams, Jonathon Eldon, Benjamin Whitaker, Lauren Maynard and Logan Maynard; seven great-grandchildren, Keira Kidd, Laquia Kidd, Aidan Woolley, Lila Reese, Lyric Adams, Landon Winchester and Logan Winchester; two special aunts, Betty and June; one nephew, Mike Walsh of Florida; a special friend, Lonnie Sewell; and many other friends and family in Floyd County and Eastern Kentucky.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Lila Lee Layne Maynard, whom he married on January 20, 1960 in Clintwood, Virginia, and she preceded him on February 18, 2014; and one sister, Barbara (and Ray) Walsh.
Visitation was held Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 5 -8 p.m. at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
His funeral service was held Friday, October 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Lonnie Sewell officiating.
Burial followed at Mill Springs National Cemetery.
Military Honors were conducted by the American Legion Post #38 Honor Guard.
The family requests expression of sympathy to be made to the Otter Creek Academy, P.O. Box 1441, Somerset, KY 42502. The academy is for youth, which encourages and promotes changes in values and behavior.
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Harvey Maynard.
This is a paid obituary.
Richard Louis Nichols
Richard Louis Nichols, 58, of Hueysville, died Saturday, September 26, 2020.
Visitation will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, October 9, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin, with funeral services following at 7 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Edward B. Poe
Edward B. Poe, 79, of Floyd County, died Monday, October 5, 2020.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 7, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 8, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Poe Family Cemetery, Salyersville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Robert Dwayne Spears
Robert “Bobby” Dwayne Spears, 46, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, October 1, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, October 7, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Oscar Spears Cemetery, Banner.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Bessie Mae Whitaker
Bessie Mae Whitaker, 47, of Langley, died Friday, October 2, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, October 5, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Owens Family Cemetery, West Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.