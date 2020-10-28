Clark Akers
Clark Akers, 93, of Vermillion, Ohio, formerly of Dana, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, October 25, at the Riddle Funeral Home, Vermillion, Ohio.
Burial followed in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermillion.
Arrangements were under the direction of Riddle Funeral Home of Vermillion.
Obituary courtesy of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Stacy Baldwin
Stacy Sadie Allen Baldwin, 48, of Hager Hill, died Monday, October 19, 2020.
Funeral services were held Thursday, October 22, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Wells Family Cemetery, Daniels Creek, Johnson County.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Doris Bates
Doris Mae Bates, 80, of Wheelwright, formerly of Indian Creek, died Friday, October 23, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, October 26, at Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church, Wheelwright.
Burial followed in the Isaac Cemetery, Wheelwright.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Anna Bentley
Anna Lee Smith Bentley, 90, of Allen, died Thursday, October 22, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, October 26, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Alicia Butler
Alicia Dawn Adams Butler, 49, of Langley, died Thursday, October 22, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, October 25, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
French Campbell
French “Poppy” Campbell, 92, of Banner, died Saturday, October 24, 2020.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, October 30, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 31, at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Steven Click
Steven Duane Click, 55, of Martin, died Thursday, October 22, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, October 24, at the Martin Church of Christ, Martin.
Burial followed in the Click Cemetery, Stephens Branch, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Gerlia Conn
Gerlia Bea Salisbury Conn, 82, of Ivel, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, October 24, at the Prestonsburg Church of Christ, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in the Conn Cemetery, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Pauline Conn
Pauline Conn, 64, of Hillsboro, died Friday, October 23, 2020.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 27, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Jeff Hunter Cemetery, Spurlock, Printer.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Joann Goble
Joann Goble, 69, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
Funeral services were held Friday, October 23, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Jarrell Cemetery, Slick Rock, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Kathleen Griffith
Kathleen Tucker Griffith, 62, of Martin, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
Funeral services were held Friday, October 23, at Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Burial followed in the Newman Cemetery, Hi Hat.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Lawrence Hall Jr.
Lawrence Hall Jr., 71, of Topmost, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, October 25, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Hall Family Cemetery, Topmost.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Terry Horn
Terry Dean Horn, 58, of Weeksbury, died Thursday, October 23, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, October 25, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Leonard Kiser
Leonard Kiser, 85, of Bypro, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, October 25, at the Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Burial followed in the Andy Kiser Jr. Family Cemetery, Teaberry.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Joey Jr. Lewis
Joey Jr. Lewis, 36, of Banner, died Friday, October 16, 2020.
Funeral services were held Friday, October 23, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Clines Newsome
Clines Newsome, 73, of Beaver, died Sunday, October 25, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 28, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Denver Patrick Jr.
Denver Patrick Jr., 45, of Garrett, died Sunday, October 18, 2020.
Funeral services were held Friday, October 23, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman.
Burial followed in Mountain Memory Gardens, Hindman.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Hindman.
Deborah Rumble
Deborah Ann Trusty Rumble, 74, of Jacksonville, Florida, formerly of Floyd County, died Saturday, October 17, 2020.
Funeral services are private due to restrictions of COVID-19.
Burial will follow in the Allen Cemetery, Eastern.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Bernice Scott
Bernice Scott, 85, of Garrett, died Thursday, October 22, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, October 25, at Martin Branch Freewill Baptist Church, Estill.
Burial followed in the Chaffins Cemetery, Mousie.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Lonnie Tincher Jr.
Lonnie Tincher Jr., 78, of LaGrange, formerly of Garrett, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
Services were held Friday, October 23, at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home, LaGrange.
Burial followed in the Valley of Rest, LaGrange.
Arrangements are courtesy of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Larry Vanover, Sr.
Larry Douglas Vanover, Sr., 68, of Printer, died Monday, October 19, 2020.
Funeral services were held Thursday, October 22, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Denver Yates
Denver Yates, 84, of Wheelwright, died Saturday, October 24, 2020
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, October 29, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 31, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Temporary Gardens, Wheelwright.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
