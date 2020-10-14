Cheryl G. Booth
Cherryl G. Booth, 75, of New London, passed away at home on Friday, October 9, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 1, 1944, in Floyd County, to the late Demar and Kathryn (Scott) Parsons. She graduated from Betsy Lane High School in 1963.
Cherryl will be remembered for her feisty personality and gentle heart. She seldom sat still, wore many hats, and touched many lives. She was a bus driver for the New London Schools for 37 years, retiring in 2013. She loved caring for the kids and going on sports trips. She had been a waitress at the Bee Hive and worked in the concession stand at the New London Recreation Park.
Cherryl was a member of the Church in Christ in Fitchville, the New London Auxiliary American Legion Broome Wood Post 292, New London Salvation Army, and Huron County Board of Elections.
Cherryl loved Ford Thunderbirds…specifically red ones from 1955 or 1956. She enjoyed large family Sunday dinners, canning, and collecting McDonald's Happy Meal toys.
Survivors include her children, Sunney Denson of New London, Dwight Booth of New London, LaFonne (Danny) Mize of California and Brad Booth of New London; grandchildren, Stephen, Tashawna, Cheyanne, Lilly “Kate”, Alivia, Leann, Ella and Ben; 9 great grandchildren and special friend, Tami Sanders.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husband, Larry G. Booth in 2018, brother, Scotty Parsons and four legged companion, “Boothie”.
Visitation will be held privately for the family. A public graveside service was held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, beginning at 3:15 p.m. at Grove Street Cemetery, New London, with Evangelist Charles Mead officiating.
Out of respect for all attendees, visitors to the cemetery were required to wear a mask and practice all social distancing and mass gathering guidelines.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the New London Historical Society, 13 E. Main St., New London, OH 44851.
Arrangements were under the direction of Eastman Funeral Home of New London, Ohio.
Online condolences to the family may be expressed by visiting www.eastmanfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Doley Hall
Doley Hall, 81, of Beaver, died Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, October 14, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Gayheart Family Cemetery, Beaver.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Patricia Hall
Patricia Ann “Patti” Hall, 61, formerly of Paintsville, died Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 13, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Joe Hall Cemetery, Topmost.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Dale Johnson
Dale Johnson, 64, of Long Fork, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Clarence Kidd
Clarence Edward Kidd, 81, of Dana, died Sunday, October 11, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 14, at Little Salem Old Regular Baptist Church, Dana.
Burial will follow in the Green Kidd Cemetery, Boyd Branch, Dana.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
David Layne
David A. Layne, 71, of Prestonsburg, husband of Paula Sue Martin Layne, passed away on Tuesday, October, 13, 2020, at his residence.
He was born, August 5, 1949, in West Prestonsburg, a son of the late Chester and Virginia Christian Layne of Ivel.
David was a member of the Allen Baptist Church, a Gideon, a business man, former teacher at the Prestonsburg High School and the former Transportation Director for the Floyd County School System and David served on numerous boards in Floyd County.
In addition to his wife, Paula, he is survived by one son, David Allen (Martha) Layne, II, Prestonsburg; one brother, Malcom D. Layne, Ivel; one daughter, Heather Renee Ousley, Prestonsburg; and one grandson, Trey Layne.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be 5-10 p.m. both Wednesday and Thursday, October 14-15 at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral service for Mr. David Layne will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at the Allen Baptist Church, Prestonsburg, with Arnold Turner, Jr. officiating.
Burial will follow in the Richmond Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
This is a paid obituary
Burnis McKinney
Burnis L. McKinney, 62, of Printer, died Thursday, October 8, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, October 10, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Jeff Hunter Cemetery, Printer.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Bobby Meadows
Bobby Meadows, 72, of Wayland, died Thursday, October 8, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, October 10, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Lackey Cemetery, Lackey.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Edward Poe
Edward B. Poe, 79, of Floyd County, died Monday, October 5, 2020.
Funeral services were held Thursday, October 8, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Poe Family Cemetery, Salyersville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
William Reed
William Ricky Reed, 60, of Bevinsville, died Sunday, October 11, 2020.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, October 14, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, October 16, at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Tanie Rogers
Tanie Mae Rogers, 92, of Virgie, died Monday, October 12, 2020.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Anna Tackett
Anna Isaac Tackett, 90, of Attica, Ohio, formerly of Dorton, died Thursday, October 8, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, October 12, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie.
Burial followed in the Frank Tackett Cemetery, Long Ford.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Mallie Tackett
Mallie Tackett, 94 of Indian Creek, died Sunday, October 11, 2020.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 13, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie.
Burial followed in the Tackett Cemetery, Indian Creek.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Tommy Wright
Tommy Wright, 70, of Wheelwright died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Pikeville Medical Center. He was born June 19, 1950, in Floyd County to the late Billy and Opal Staton Wright.
Tommy was a retired coal sampler and a member of the United Mine Workers of America.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters; Linda Johnson, Sandra Thornsbury.
Tommy is survived by his loving wife Verdie Johnson Wright, three daughters; Becky (John) Frazier of West Liberty, Charity Lynn (Bo) Rogers of Melvin, Joy Christian (Roy) Pryor of Melvin, one brother; Barry Tackett of Richmond, one sister; Janice Wright of Virgie, five grandchildren; Holly Butcher, Joy Pryor, Shannon Rogers, Sydney Rogers, Tommy Rogers, one great grandchild; Conner Butcher.
Funeral services were held Sunday, October 11, at the Solid Rock Community Church with Bo Rogers and others officiating.
Burial followed in the Ligon Community Cemetery.
Visitation was held at the Solid Rock Community Church Friday, October 9.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Online condolences may be expressed at hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
