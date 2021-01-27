Linda Adkins
Linda Carol Adkins, 78, of Ivel, died Thursday, January 21, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, January 24, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Stewart Bailey
Stewart Bailey, 63, of Hueysville, died Monday, January 18, 2021.
Funeral services were held Thursday, January 21, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Betty Collins
In the early hours of January 23, 2021, Betty Collins, 65 of Prestonsburg, formerly of Claypool, Indiana, surrounded by family was embraced into the arms of her Lord and Savior.
Betty was born June 13, 1955, to Allen and Polly (Rose) Prater in Prestonsburg. She was united in marriage to Charles “Rick” Collins on September 5, 1969, in Clintwood, Virginia, who preceded her in death December 18, 2012.
She was a material handler for R.R. Donnelly & Sons, retiring in 2005, with 12 years of service. She was a member of God’s Highway to Heaven Church, Warsaw, Indiana.
Betty is survived by three sons: Charles David (Victoria) Collins, Curtis Ray Collins, and Stephen Richard (Amanda) Collins; five grandchildren, siblings: Sarah Ingram, James Prater, Helen Prater, and Sheila (Ousley) Adams.
She was preceded in death by both parents, husband Charles “Rick” Collins, siblings Luther Prater, Harold Prater, Shirley (Prater) Rose, and Bessie (Ousley) Bailey.
A visitation will be from 4-7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 28, at McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw, Indiana
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, January 29, at the funeral chapel.
Pastor Bob Brown will be officiating.
Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Due to current COVID-19 recommendations, masks are required. The public is kindly requested to provide their own. Social distancing is strongly encouraged. No food is permitted at this time.
Memorial donations may be made to: God’s Highway to Heaven - Food Bank, 555 Webber St. Warsaw, IN 46580.
To sign the guestbook or send a condolence go to www.mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com
This is a paid obituary.
Fannie Duff
Fannie Joyce Duff, 64, of Eastern, died Tuesday, January 19, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, January 23, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Sexton Family Cemetery, Hueysville.
Bert France
Bert Dewayne France, 67, of Caney, died Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at the Cabell-Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.
He was born on February 8, 1953, to the late Duran France and Georgia Hamilton France Taylor. He was of the Pentecostal Faith.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Shirley Drake France Niemi, and one brother, Rex France.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Carol Sue Roberts France of Caney; one sister, Suzy (Gary) Damron of Mooresburg, Tennessee; one brother, Marty France of Caney; and his beloved fur baby, Buffy Caroline France; as well as a host of family, friends and loved ones.
Graveside services were held Monday, January 25, at the Annie E. Young Cemetery with Donald Ray Davis officiating.
Burial will follow in the Annie E. Young Cemetery.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Carl Gibson
Carl Homer Gibson, 94, of Wayland, died Sunday, January 24, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 27, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Gibson and Parker Cemetery, Wayland.
Warren Gibson
Warren Gibson, 88, of Louisville, formerly of Knott County, died Sunday, January 17, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, January 22, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Burial followed in the Gibson Cemetery, Raven.
Theda Hackworth
Theda Gay Hackworth, 70, of Langley, died Sunday, January 24, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, January 27, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Martin Cemetery, Martin.
Ernie Hall
Ernie Hall, 31, of Dana, died Friday, January 22, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, January 25, at Little Salem Old Regular Baptist Church, Dana.
Burial followed in the Boyd Family Cemetery, Justice Branch, Dana.
Riley Hall
Riley Hall, 59, of Shelbiana, died Saturday, January 23, 2021.
Visitation was held Sunday, January 24, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Brenda Hunter
Brenda Hunter, 69, of Topmost, died Tuesday, January 19, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, January 23, at Topmost Baptist Church, Topmost.
Burial followed in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
James Hunter
James Jeremiah Brent Hunter, 37, of Wayland, died Tuesday, January 19, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, January 25, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Burial followed in the Hunter Cemetery, Estill.
Marty Kendrick
Marty Kendrick, 55, of Dale, died Sunday, January 24, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, January 27, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, January 28, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Saundra Moore
Saundra Rose Moore, 79, of Pikeville, formerly of Minnie, died Tuesday, January 19, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, January 22, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Moore Family Cemetery, Doty Creek, McDowell.
Cory Robinson
Cory Robinson, 38, of Pikeville, died Saturday, January 23, 2021, in Floyd County.
He was born on March 19, 1982, to Shelia Robinson of Pikeville and the late Danny Robinson.
Other than his mother, he is survived by two sons: Jaxton and Jace Robinson, both of Robinson Creek; two daughters: Sophie Robinson and Sadie Robinson, both of Robinson Creek; one sister, Kandi (Shannon) Wright of Pikeville; his nieces and nephews: Macey, Miley, Connor, Carson and Colin Wright.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later time by Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Gerlie Tackett
Gerlie Marie Tackett, 58, of Wellington, died Saturday, January 16, 2021.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, January 20, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Tackett Cemetery, Hi Hat.
Patricia Tackett
Patricia Ann Tackett, 69, of Banner, died Friday, January 22, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, January 25, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Conn Family Cemetery, Banner.
Margie Watson
Marjorie Lenore Osborne Watson, 95, of Hueysville, died Friday, January 8, 2021.
Margie was born December 1, 1925, the third daughter of O.H. and Carrie Allen Osborne.
She was later joined by three younger brothers. She held degrees from Alice Lloyd College and Eastern Kentucky University.
On October 4, 1947, Margie married Neil Watson of Pippa Passes. They were happily married for 45 years, until Neil’s passing in 1993. Margie and Neil were devoted to their family, including their daughter, son, and grandchildren. The addition of two great-granddaughters was a special delight in Margie’s later years, and she enjoyed her role as “Nan” both to her own grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as to the children in her extended circle of family and friends.
Margie was passionate about children’s education and childhood literacy. She taught thousands of Appalachian schoolchildren to read during her 43 years of teaching First Grade in the Floyd County School System.
She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church and a devoted fan of Floyd County’s high school basketball teams as well as the Kentucky Wildcats. She was known among friends and family for the delicious fried chicken and exquisite hand-sewn quilts that she made for those she loved.
Margie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her siblings, Evelyn Horn, Eileen Conley, Bill Osborne, Jack Osborne, and Homer Osborne.
She is survived by her daughter Caralita O’Quinn (Ralph), son Neil Stanton Watson (Joyce); grandchildren Heather Watson (Bob Fleu), Ephraim O’Quinn, and Brett Watson (Nicole); and great-grandchildren Kiley Watson and Willow Watson, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
As we remember the tremendous impact that Margie had on her family, loved ones, and community, her own recent words ring true: “If I go tomorrow, I’ve had a dandy life!”
In observance of COVID-19 protocol, funeral services were held for immediate family only at Hall Brothers Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
This is a paid obituary.
