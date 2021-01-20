Marsella Coburn Bradley
Marsella Coburn Bradley, 87, of Garrett, died Wednesday, January 13, 2021.
Graveside services were held Saturday January 16, at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Eva Jo Blair
Eva Jo Blair, 80, of Virgie, died Saturday, January 16, 2021, at her residence.
She was born December 29, 1940, to the late Edward and Hattie Tackett Adkins. She was a member of the Glory Bound Freewill Baptist Church.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers: Yale Adkins, Dale Adkins and Gaylon Adkins; and one sister, Edna Adams.
She is survived by her husband, Roosevelt; four daughters: Charlotte (Jimmy) Wright of Virgie, Donna (Billy) Tackett of Little Robinson, Jennifer (David) Runyon of Canada, Theresa Jo (David) Copley of Little Robinson; three brothers: Butler Adkins of Little Creek, Sammie Adkins of New York, Art Newsome of Maryland; four sisters: Mary Meeks of Pikeville, Ilene Chipman of Florida, Maudie Eastridge of Delaware, Katie Newsome of Michigan; fourteen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 20, at the Glory Bound Freewill Baptist Church, Elkhorn City, with Edgar Sanders, Johnny Swiney, Tracy Wells and Butler Adkins officiating.
Burial will follow in the Blair-Adkins Cemetery, Penny Road.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
William Bottoms
William Bill Bottoms, 75, of Radcliff, formerly of Floyd County, died Wednesday, January 13, 2021.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, January 17, at 234 South Lake Drive, Prestonsburg.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Timmy Dean Bryant
Timmy Dean Bryant, 57, of Harold, died Monday, January 11, 2021.
Graveside services were held Friday, January 15, at Osborne Cemetery, Tinker Fork, Teaberry.
Bennie Caudill
Bennie Caudill, 85, of Langley, died Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in the East Kentucky Veterans Center, Hazard.
He was born February 13, 1935, in Price, a son of the late Johnie and Maxie Lawson Caudill. He served in the U.S. Army and was a loader operator in the coal mining industry.
He is survived by one son, Benjamin Ryan Caudill, of Lexington; three daughters: Kelly Caudill, of Burlington, North Carolina, Penny Curry, of Huntington, Indiana, and Jennifer Hall, of Lexington; one brother, Jack Caudill, of Mt. Vernon, Illinois; three sisters: Dorothy Hand, of Eden, North Carolina, Mary Hamilton, of London and Maudie Osborne, of Langley; 12 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers: Johnie Jr., Ed, Audrey, Ralph, Robert Andrew and Jimmie Caudill; and one sister, Dixie Mullins.
The family would like to send a very heartfelt "Thank you" to his nephew and caregiver, Jesse Osborne and to the East Kentucky Veterans Center doctors, nurses and staff, for the care they provided for Bennie.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
This is a paid obituary.
Elizabeth Susan Furman
Elizabeth Susan Furman, 82, of Stanville, died Wednesday, January 13, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, January 18, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Warren Gibson
Warren Gibson, 88, of Louisville, formerly of Floyd County, died Sunday, January 17, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday January 20, at 5406 Bardstown Road, Louisville.
Addition funeral services will be held at 11 p.m., Friday, January 22, at 331 KT Rt. 122, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Gibson Cemetery, Raven.
David Gray
David Gray, 55, of Shelbiana, died Friday, January 15, 2021, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born February 4, 1965, in Pikeville, to the late John Paul Gray and Patty Hall Gray.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Paul C. Gray.
David is survived by two sons: Jon Gray of Johnson City, Tennessee, Jordan Gray of Morehead; three sisters: Diane Dye of Shelbiana, Carrie Childers of Shelbiana, Teresa Hopkins of Shelbiana; seven special nieces and nephews: Jamie P. Hopkins, Greg Childers, Minci Childers Robinson, Chad Dye, Paula Petrey, Erin Collins and Holly Gray.
Funeral services were held Sunday, January 17, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie, with Eric Bartley officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Geraldine Hall
Geraldine Hall, 78, of Melvin, died Tuesday, January 12, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, January 16, at Joppa Old Regular Baptist Church, Melvin.
Burial followed in the James Hall Cemetery, Melvin.
Raymond Hall
Raymond Hall, 61, of Virgie, died Tuesday, January 12, 2021.
He was born February 20, 1959 in Pike County to the late Ben Hall and Draxie Little Hall.
Other than his parents, Raymond is preceded in death by four brothers: Lacy Hall, Clarence Hall, Charles Hall and Hiram Hall; and three sisters: Gloria Hall, Mildred Smith and Janice Tackett.
Raymond was a member of the Valley Grace Freewill Baptist Church and a former truck driver and equipment operator.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine Branham Hall; two sons: Logan (Jana) Hall, of Virgie and Adam Farmer, of Louisville; two daughters: Amanda (Brandon) Bentley, of Virgie and Jamie Farmer of Robinson Creek; one brother, J.B. Hall of Richmond; five grandchildren: Rebekah, Maggie, Lilly, Logan and Luke.
Funeral services were held Friday, January 15, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie, with Randy May and others officiating.
Burial followed in the Amil Little Memorial Cemetery, Long Fork.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Shannon Cole Hall
Shannon Cole Hall, 30, of Richmond, formerly of Floyd County, died Sunday, January 17, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, January 21, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
John Handshoe
John Handshoe, 70, of Grethel, died Saturday, January 16, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, January 21, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Hamilton Cemetery, Akers Branch, Grethel.
Frona Johnson
Frona Johnson, 94, of Dema, died Wednesday, January 13, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, January 17, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin, Ky.
Burial followed in the Johnson Family Cemetery, Dema.
Neil Tyrone Keathley
Neil Tyrone Keathley, 71, of Harold, died Thursday, January 14, 2021.
Graveside services were held Saturday, January 16, at Keathley Cemetery, Harold.
Judith Ann Mullins
Judith Ann Mullins, 77, of Kite, died Sunday, January 17, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, January 20, at Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church Bypro.
Burial will follow in Shelby Mullins Cemetery, Kite.
Dennie Ousley
Dennie Ousley, 72, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, January 17, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, January 20, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Anderson Ousley Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Lorene Slone
Lorene Slone, 83, of Banner, died Thursday, January 14, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, January 18, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Kimberly Patton Trimble
Kimberly Patton Trimble, 56, of Martin, died Friday, January 15, 2021.
Graveside services were held Tuesday, January 19, at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Bobby Ray White
Bobby Ray White, 86, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, January 12, at his residence surrounded by loved ones.
He was born in Prestonsburg on February 6, 1934. A lifelong resident of Prestonsburg, he worked in construction, even starting his own construction company.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ranley Snow and Hager Meade White; his wife, Martha Francis Archer White and two daughters, Barbara Wallace and Susan Marie White.
He is survived by his daughter, Tammy Kay Collins; two sisters, Mary Ann Hall and Linda Clark; and a brother, William White. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Kaylee Francis Collins, Travis Ray Archer Wallace, Elizabeth Wallace Peters and Brook Buckley Slone; and two great grandchildren, Ambrie McKenna Peters and Aiden Case Peters.
He was a decorated veteran, serving several years in the Army before being honorably discharged. He was also a member of the local order of Masons.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Carter Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
This is a paid obituary.
Martha Wright
Martha Marty Wright, 43, of Jenkins, died Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at ARH Hospital, Whitesburg.
Marty was born in Frankfurt, Germany, to her late parents Sally Ellen Anderson Wright and Dwight David Wright. She was very well loved in her family and will be terribly missed by them.
Marty is survived by two children, Joshua Lee Hall and Alyson Brook Bates; two sisters, Melissa Tackett and Dolly Little; and one grandchild, Benjamin David Hall.
Funeral services were held Sunday, January 17, at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
Burial followed in Fredonia Cemetery, Manchester.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Palmer Yates
Palmer Yates, 81, of Honaker, died Sunday, January 17, 2021.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date by Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
