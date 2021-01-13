John Paul Biliter, Jr.
John Paul Biliter, Jr., 72, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, January 8, 2021.
A private memorial services will be held in Winchester, Saturday, January 16.
Sheila Diane Brumley
Sheila Diane Brumley, 62, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, January 3, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, January 8, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the McCoy Family Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Rosetta Collins
Ida Rosetta Thyra Collins, 74, of Keavy, formerly of Floyd County, died Monday, January 4, 2021.
Funeral services were held Thursday, January 7, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Betty Ousley Combs
Betty Ousley Johnson Combs, 83, of East Point, died Tuesday, January 5, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, January 9, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Johnson Family Cemetery, Martin.
Patrick Hunter Cornett
Patrick Hunter Cornett, 46, of Lexington, died Wednesday, January 6, 2021.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date by Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Connie Jean Daniels
Connie Jean Daniels, 55, of Richmond, formerly of Floyd County, died Tuesday, January 5, 2021.
Memorial services were held Saturday, January 9, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Donald Robert Fair
Donald Robert “Robbie” Fair, 50, of Pikeville, died Monday, January 4, 2021 at his residence.
He was born on May 22, 1970, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Donald and Teresa Dye Fair.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hayes and Margie Dye.
He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Fair; his aunts: Elizabeth Dye (Howard) Meek of Boonscamp, Dion Keethler of Naples, Florida; Elle Coning of Bonita Springs, Florida; Valerie Kidd of Waynesville, Ohio; and Vanessa Neff of Columbus, Ohio; and one uncle, Hubert Dye of Hazard.
Due to COVID, services will be held at a later date and announced by Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Christine Hackworth
Christine Kidd Hackworth, 60, of Richmond, formerly of Floyd County, died Sunday, January 3, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 12, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Joe Hall
Joe Hall, 80, of Minnie, died Monday, January 4, 2021.
Funeral services were held Thursday, January 7, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Forest Hall Cemetery, Kite.
Joshua Alan Hubbard
Joshua Alan Hubbard, 41, of Hi Hat, died Saturday, January 9, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, January 13, at River of Life Freewill Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Burial will follow in the Moore Cemetery, Langley.
Deborah Kay Hunter
Deborah Kay Hunter, 61, of Martin, died Sunday, January 10, 2021.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 13, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, January 14, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Justice Cemetery, Martin.
Cheryl Ann Johnson
Cheryl Ann Johnson, 72, of Weeksbury, died Friday, January 8, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 12, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Ada Lou Miller
Ada Lou Miller, 57, of Viper, died Sunday, January 10, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, January 13, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, January 14, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Hill Cemetery, Wheelwright.
Forrest Porter
Forrest Porter, 84, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, January 5, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, January 13, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Dr. Samuel Robinette
Dr. Samuel Preston Robinette, 65, of Ashland, formerly of Floyd County, died Wednesday, January 6, 2021.
Graveside services were held Monday, January 11, at the Robinette Cemetery, Harold.
Casey Rogers
Casey Rogers, 39, of Weeksbury, died Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the McDowell Appalachian Regional Hospital.
He was born on June 15, 1981, to Ida “Patty” Johnson Rogers of Weeksbury and the late Jonathon “Buck” Rogers.
He was a Pharmacy Tech for Family Drug in Wheelwright.
Other than his father he was preceded in death by his sister, Paula Hill.
Besides his mother he is survived by his wife, Corrina Slone Rogers; one son, Colyer Rogers; one daughter, Chalea Rogers; two brothers: Bo (Charity) Rogers and Zack (Sugar) Rogers, both of Weeksbury; along with a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, January 11, at the Wheelwright Solid Rock Community Church with Vernon Johnson and others officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Gloria Shepherd
Gloria F. Shepherd, 82, of David, died Friday, January 8, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 12, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Shepherd Family Cemetery, David.
John Christopher Tackett
John Christopher Tackett, 37 of Sugar Camp of Robinson Creek, died Saturday, January 9, 2021, at the UK Medical Center in Lexington.
He was born on July 11, 1983, to John Tackett of Dolton and Judy Tucker Johnson of Dorton.
Other than his parents he is survived by his step mother, Debbie Tackett of Dorton, and his step father, Charlie Johnson of Dorton; his wife, Kayla Lucas Tackett; two sons: Peyton Tackett and Grant Tackett, both of Robinson Creek; one daughter, Madison Oliver of Sergeant; two brothers: Brandon (Tanya) Tackett of Marion, Illinois, Gregory Newsome of Danville; and one sister, Lisa (Tanner) Lucas of Whitesburg.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 13, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie, with Richard Gibson and others officiating.
Burial will follow in the Tucker Cemetery at Keswick Branch.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Marjorie Lenore Watson
Marjorie Lenore Osborne Watson, 95, of Hueysville, died Friday, January 8, 2021.
Funeral services were private and a Celebration of Life Services will be scheduled at a later date.
Nellie Mae Wiley
Nellie Mae Dove Wiley, 83, of Betsy Layne, died Monday, January 4, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, January 8, at Betsy Layne Freewill Baptist Church, Betsy Layne.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
