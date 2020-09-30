Last week, Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams held a live Facebook video update during which he discussed how the upcoming general election will be taking place, as well as the tentative polling locations Floyd County residents will have to choose from.
Williams said in the update on Sept. 25 he wanted to discuss how voting procedures will look for the upcoming election, as according to him, people throughout the county have been confused regarding what procedures will look like.
“We got a lot of folks confused about what the voting procedures will be for Nov. 3,” Williams said. “We know that we had some issues back in the spring with the primary, so we wanted to ensure that we get the information out there as soon as possible.”
Voting for the general election will begin Nov. 3, however, there will be three ways for Floyd County residents to place their ballot. According to Williams, citizens will be able to vote using an absentee ballot and voting via mail, utilizing Floyd County’s early voting period and voting in-person, or waiting until Nov. 3 to vote in-person at one of Floyd County’s 18 tentative locations.
Williams said that he and the final court would recommend that individuals vote as early as possible, because of the fact that if individuals wait until election day, the county will only have 18 voting sites. However, those 18 will likely only have two or three polling machines.
“That’s not nearly enough for everyone to go vote, the day of the election,” Williams said. “There will be long lines and it will take forever to get through.”
Williams said that, in order for individuals to vote earlier, rather than waiting until election day, they can request an absentee ballot by Oct. 9, which will be the last day to request an absentee ballot, unless an individual has a medical emergency. Individuals, according to Williams, can also call the Floyd County Clerk’s office at, (606) 886-1816, to request an absentee ballot be mailed to their residence. The final way to request an absentee ballot would be visiting, www.govote.ky.com, and requesting one. Williams added that there will be drop boxes in the county for individuals to drop their absentee ballot off. However, Williams said he was not sure the exact number that would be available, but that he does know there will be one in Betsy Layne and at the Floyd County Courthouse.
Regarding early voting in Floyd County, Williams said, there will be four locations at which residents can do so. According to Williams, early voting will start Oct. 13 and this method is what he and the fiscal court recommend individuals do, if they wish to vote in-person. Those four early voting locations include:
• The Floyd County Clerk’s Office located in Prestonsburg
• The Floyd County Public Library located in Eastern
• The Floyd County Clerk’s Office located in McDowell
• The Floyd County Clerk’s Office located in Betsy Layne
Early voting will take place until Nov. 2 and individuals can vote early at one of those locations Monday through Saturday.
Election Day, Nov. 3, Floyd County will have 18 locations, which Williams said, as of Friday were only tentative as they are still awaiting approval.
“In the past we’ve always had right around 42 precincts and we had two or three machines in each,” Williams said. “We’re only going to have 18 locations, so we’re going to have some locations that will have three precincts in them.”
Those 18 tentative locations, still awaiting approval include:
• The Mountain Arts Center
• Big Sandy Community and Technical College’s Prestonsburg campus
• The Big Sandy Add Building
• Stumbo/Wilkerson Convention Center
• Allen Grade School
• Allen Fire Department
• Prestonsburg Grade School
• The Floyd County Board of Education
• Floyd Central High School
• Martin Community Center
• Renaissance Learning Center
• The DAV building located across from the McDowell Senior Citizens Building
• South Floyd High School
• The Wheelwright Cafeteria
• John M. Stumbo School
• D’s Grocery Store
• The Old Prater Creek School Lunchroom
• Betsy Layne High School
“We are encouraging folks, if you can, vote early,” Williams said. “We want to encourage everyone to vote early if possible. If not, and you vote on Election Day, Don’t wait till 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. like you have in past to run and vote, because I’m concerned you’re not going to get to vote.
“To me, voting is very important, it should be as convenient as possible. But, this is some things that have that changed, not only because of COVID-19, but also because the new state law regarding us going to the new voting machines,” he added.
