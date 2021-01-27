During last week’s fiscal court meeting, a local resident came before the court to discuss an issue that has been affecting not only the county’s residents, but also the animals who call it home as well.
During the Floyd County Fiscal Court’s Jan. 19 meeting, the court had the opportunity to hear from Prestonsburg resident Sheena Maynard who addressed the court during the public comment portion . As the owner of Lou’s Place for Pets, Maynard sees and helps a great number of animals in the area, which includes ones who are brought to her business and ones out and about in the community.
“I understand that there are problems at the jail, there’s problems due to COVID, there’s drug problems and there’s hunger problems,” Maynard said. “But, what I’m here to talk about tonight is a problem that most people in this area, unfortunately they don’t care about. But, it hits such a broad spectrum that it’s something that we need to be proactive with.”
According to Maynard, for the last 10 years, she has done volunteer animal rescue throughout the county. For the last eight years, Maynard, said she has done POD outreach, in which she and her family members have been able to help a number of kids in the area, either by feeding them, providing clothing or buying school supplies.
“In 2020 alone, I by myself, without the assistance of anyone, took in 318 domestic animals,” Maynard said. “As of Monday, Jan. 25, if my four wheels land on the road, I will have already transported, in 25 days, over 100 cats and kittens to out-of-state rescues.”
Maynard, who is the only private citizen named to the City of Prestonburg’s animal committee, helped redo the city’s animal control ordinance and was asked to be on the county’s animal control committee as well. However, due to COVID-19, the committee has been unable to meet in-person, which she said further kicks the can down the road.
Maynard said these “at-large” dogs, which roam, not just the community but the county as a whole, are an issue that is out of hand. Maynard said that there are communities such as Stone Coal, Garrett and Arkansas Creek, which look like “third-world countries.”
Out of 318 domestic pets Maynard picked up last year, she said she can provide vet records, which she paid for out of her own pocket, to show where those animals carry diseases and parasites that humans can contract.
Maynard then went on to outline several instances in which she or others had issues with an aggressive dog. According to Maynard, on one occasion, her own pets were attacked while on her brother’s property.
“These animals, these dogs that are running at large that are aggressive are a problem,” Maynard said. “Your children should be able to play in their yard. I should be able to walk my dogs on a leash in their yard. Everyone in here is a taxpayer, I’m sure. You all are giving the animal shelter $26,000 a year, which is fantastic.”
According to Maynard, “unaltered” dogs and cats are carting a financial burden on Floyd County. Maynard said a male dog can smell a “unaltered” female dog, who’s in heat, for over two miles.
“If you’re letting your dog just free range roam up thew holler, they can impregnate every dog for over two miles, at least twice a year,” Maynard said. “This is a financial burden on this county and it’s not just our elected officials, it’s a burden on people like me who want to help.
“The health and well being of these animals is trickling over to these children and these elderly people,” she added.
Maynard said that she’d be willing to bet, that if officials could ask hospice workers, nurses, or other individuals who go into some of these homes throughout the county about how many low-income homes they visit which has at least five or more pets, that number would be “wild” according to her.
In the last two months, Maynard said, she has personally paid more than $3,000 to obtain treatment for Floyd County’s animals, just to send them somewhere to get assistance.
“We’ve got to get a handle on this and you have an amazing group of people that I have right here, a whole stack of letters that they have sent to you all,” Maynard said. “They want to help. They want to do something about this. We can’t have these little hollows with kids running out barefoot, starving and these people with 30 or 40 dogs just running loose, spreading disease and Parvo. It’s costing the taxpayers money and it’s a health issue.”
Maynard said she doesn’t know what the solution is, while adding that the county’s animal control officer is “phenomenal” and does a a great job. But, according to her, something more has to be done.
“No more is it a right for these people to cook meth in their house, rob their neighbors and steal cars, as it is to let their unaltered dogs run loose in this county or state,” Maynard said. “It clearly states they can not be off their property or their leash. It clearly states they cannot destroy property, they can’t molest other animals. This is clearly written in the ordinance.”
Maynard said that court is doing a great job regarding the matter. But, the county as a whole needs to come together and something needs to be done in pushing citations so that this “habitual issue” can hopefully end.
“We’ve got to stand tall and we’ve got to stand firm,” Maynard said. “This county is moving in the right direction, but I feel like this issue is not just an animal issue … this is a people issue.
“I’m not sure what your resolution to this is, but I’m here 24-7 to help,” she added.
Judge-Executive Robbie Williams said the court is well-aware of the issue, and he spends 30 percent of his day is dealing with animal calls from residents.
“We know there is a issue, we just don’t know how to deal with it,” Williams said. “We want to address the issue, but you made a statement that is correct. We’ll go take animals from someone’s home, the animals are starving to death, we remove the animals and someone cries.
“I mean they don’t take care of them, yet they don’t want you to take them from them,” he added.
Williams said that the issue is what caused the court to put together an animal control committee. However, as Maynard said, COVID-19 has thrown a wrench in those plans. According to Williams, during this time, it’s been difficult to draw individual participation to help resolve the matter.
“Honestly, until we can get the committee together to try and come to a resolution and to get people to realize that owning an animal is not a right,” Williams said. “They need to take it serious.”
Williams and the court thanked Maynard and others for all they do in helping to relieve the issue and added that they could “throw money” at a few things to try and help, but that would not change individuals’ attitudes.
“We’re not going to see this, probably not even in my lifetime, for it to stop,” Maynard said. “But, we have to start the foundation to build this because all these kids are learning, it’s just learned ignorance.
Court officials said they hope face-to-face conversations can start happening soon regarding how to solve this animal control issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.