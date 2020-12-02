On Monday, Nov. 30, Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams discussed an ongoing problem with a number of areas throughout the county which are not receiving "adequate ambulance service,” as well as a recent court decision which could also affect service.
Williams said that the fiscal court had been approached by Emergent Care, LLC, about filling for a Certificate of Need to provide ambulance service in those underserved areas. However, a recent appeal filed in a Franklin Circuit Court may have undermined the court's certificate of need, leaving ambulance services up-in-the-air for parts of the county and Williams "mad as hell."
According to Williams, LifeGuard, the ambulance service which is tasked with serving Floyd County, has had some "growing pains" since it purchased TransStar around a year ago.
"We understood that they're a new business, but they have the resources," Williams said. "They're a national company so they should have the resources to provide adequate ambulance care."
For about the last 12 months, Williams said, LifeGuard has not been up-to-par is leaving several parts of the county, specifically Mud Creek, Right Beaver and Left Beaver underserved. The fiscal court, according to Williams, was approached by Emergent Care regarding the possibility of providing services in those areas which were not receiving it.
"We had some local folks, who saw there was a void that needed to be filled," Williams said.
According to Williams, the company applied for a license under which to operate, with the focus primarily being on those areas with the most need. The license and the company's Certificate of Need were approved and Williams added that the plan was to announce the addition at its latest fiscal court meeting, however, those plans were brought to a halt.
An appeal was filed, Williams said, in a Franklin Circuit Court by LifeGuard. Williams said that while this appeal is currently taking place "we still don't have adequate service."
"I'm just upset with LifeGuard filing this appeal," Williams said. "We still don't have adequate ambulance care and people are still out here dying because sick are't getting transported to hospital in a timely manner.
"I just don't understand," he added.
Williams said that he doesn't understand why, that if LifeGuard can't provide the services needed, then why they would be opposed to someone stepping in to fill in those gaps, because at the end of the day, the people in need are the ones suffering.
"Everyone in Floyd County should have adequate ambulance service," Williams said. "You can, quote me on this, I'm mad as hell."
