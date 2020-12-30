For most, if not all, 2020 has been a year to forget. However, here in Floyd County, despite navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic, many steps and actions have been taken in an attempt to lay the foundation for a brighter future.
Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams and Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton both said the work that has been done by Public Health Director Thursa Sloan and the Floyd County Health Department to help entities, businesses and residents navigate the pandemic has been vital.
Williams and Stapleton also expressed gratitude for all the healthcare providers and workers, as well as others who have been on the front lines during such this difficult time.
Throughout the pandemic, while many other counties and cities bunkered down holding little or close to no events, officials here attempted to try and provide as much normalcy as possible, while showing residents that you could carry on during this time, albeit in a safe manner. During the pandemic, Floyd County has seen a number of events such as concerts, festivals, holiday celebrations and others take place in a safe and socially distanced manner, which resulted in minimal or no cases of the virus, according to officials.
Since January, the COVID-19 virus and ensuing pandemic had an effect to slow the progress being made here in the area. However, despite having to navigate through uncharted waters, both the county and city were able to continue moving forward and the two touched on several of the many accomplishments.
According to Williams, from the county's perspective, one of the things in which it is most proud of, is the work that has occurred with the Southern Water District.
"When we initially took office, Southern Water was having their hearing with the PSC (Public Service Commission)," Williams said. "They were ready to fail. They were hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt at that time."
Williams added that the court believed it was an issue that could possibly wait maybe six months to handle, but six months turned into six days, as he said the court had to step in. Since, Williams said the utility has "turned the page."
"We helped them make payroll and borrow money to pay expenses. We had to reappoint a new board, but since, we've turned the page," Williams said. "Those debts have been paid, we've got new meters, we've got a $1.5 million grant to install some new lines and now all the bills are now current and the board is doing an excellent job."
Williams added the court is not required to be involved in the day-to-day operations thanks to the board and that the court is excited about the direction of Southern Water.
Williams touched on included the work the county has done dealing with the Martin Community Center, which he added that he was looking forward to residents and most importantly the children here being able to enjoy. He also spoke about the focus the court had regarding its senior citizens and the senior centers in the county. According to Williams, throughout the year the court was able to refurbish centers, while also experiencing a great deal of success in being able to provide meals through its Meals on Wheels program.
Williams wanted to thank the food pantries and staff workers for their help in keeping people fed during this time and also wanted to thank the county workers inside the court and outside for helping continue move Floyd County in the right spot.
From the city's perspective, Stapleton said, Prestonsburg, like the county, has had a great deal to be proud of, despite the year being difficult. According to him, in August, the city unveiled its new City Aware App, which has helped make the city more assessable to its residents, while also keeping them informed.
"2020 has been a tough year for everybody, but the City of Prestonsburg and the community not only here but in the county, has gone above and beyond to be able to hold events in a safe and COVID compliant manner to keep the spread down during those events," Stapleton said. "We look forward to 2021 so that we can get the vaccines out there and getting back, even more, to normal than we have been."
According to Stapleton, one aspect of which the city is proud has been the work done to help propel tourism and make not only Prestonsburg, but the area, more attractive for visitors or possible businesses. Several events that occurred during 2020, in a safe manner, include:
• Paddlefest
• July 4th Fireworks and carnival
• The opening of the Prestonsburg Passage on Sept. 5
• The Jenny Wiley Festival from Oct. 7-10
• Prestonsburg's annual Christmas Lights inside Archer Park
Stapleton said that he would like to thank the work done by Prestonsburg Tourism and Executive Director Samantha Johnson, as well as the Mountain Arts Center and Director Joe Campbell for their collaboration in coming up with and booking events. Stapleton also wanted to thank all of the city employees for their work and also for sharing his vision in having a beautiful, fun and safe city in which to live.
According to Stapleton, Prestonsburg was also, despite the pandemic, able to welcome a number of new businesses to the city in 2020.
Although other events and projects took place within the city, Stapleton said that arguably the biggest accomplishment here was setting an example.
"Our goal was to lead by example and show people the templet on how to be able to continue living life, just in a safe and socially distanced manner during the current pandemic," Stapleton said. "We're blessed to be able to live in a place that cares about one another and I think the residents being so receptive is a big reason for the success that we saw, but the county saw."
One thing that both Williams and Stapleton were happy about was the county and city's work in helping small business here in the area through the COVID-19 pandemic. Both the county and city deployed PPE grant programs, which were made possible through CARES Act funding.
In regard to what residents will see come to fruition in 2021, both Williams and Stapleton are excited about a number of upcoming projects, or prospective ones, coming once the new year begins.
According to Williams, the county has began refurbishing parks throughout the area recently. That is expected to continue once the new year begins, as he said that, since the pandemic began, the court saw an increase in park usage. He added, that court is currently also working with 95th Dist. State Rep Ashley Tackett Laferty on bringing a handicap-accessible park to the county.
Williams said one possible project that could come in 2021 is actually something near and dear to his heart. That being, according to him, is having a cemetery for Floyd County veterans put on the front burner.
"I just feel, from the bottom of my heart, that our veterans here in the county deserve to have this," Williams said.
For what Prestonsburg residents should expect in 2021, Stapleton said that people should expect several flood mitigation projects. The Trimble Branch flood mitigation was completed, he said, by the contractor, with very little work for the city left to do. The Mays Branch flood mitigation project, he added, is expected to take place this upcoming year.
Stapleton also alluded to the possibility of public works taking on major projects in some areas, as well as alluding to possible upgrades in the city's storm water drainage system, but added that nothing is set in stone and more details will be made available as progress is made.
Maybe the biggest plan that could come to fruition in 2021, according to Williams and Stapleton, is the possibility of a county/city joint industrial park site. According to the two, the idea is something that has been "more than discussed," but details and plans are still underway regarding the possibility, but both officials said that they look forward to what could come not only from that, but other projects the new year could bring.
