As a way to try and give kids a little holiday enjoyment in the mist of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wheelwright City Commission voted this week to hold its annual Santa Candy Run, albeit a little differently, on Dec. 19.
During a special meeting on Dec. 16, the Wheelwright City Commission discussed whether the city would host its annual Santa Candy Run while the COVID-19 pandemic continues on. The discussion revolved around whether it would safe to go ahead with the candy run, and if so, how could it be done safely, while following CDC guidelines.
Typically, children would get the opportunity to interact with Santa Claus while receiving candy bag as he paraded through Wheelwright on his sleigh. Children would also get the opportunity to come to the city’s fire station where they could further interact and take pictures. However, due to the COVID-19 virus, the commission members said they wanted it to be done safely.
“Look, since this began, we haven’t really gotten the chance to do anything fun for the kids,” Mayor Don “Booty” Hall said. “Let’s try and give them a little something fun and move forward with the candy run.”
Hall said he believes the city could hold its annual event, as long as CDC guidelines were followed. He said that he’d ask that kids and their families stand at the foot of their respective driveways, while socially distancing, and as Santa’s sleigh came through Wheelwright, they would give kids candy bags, in safe manner.
The commission agreed that it be would great to help provide the kids a little extra holiday cheer during such a difficult and hard time, but everyone needed to follow social distancing guidelines, to ensure safety precautions for the run.
Hall said that children and families would not be able to interact with Santa during the candy run, or at the station afterwards, but if they stood in their driveways, they would be able to wave and have Santa wave back.
“We just want everyone to be safe, while we have a little fun,” Hall said. “We’ll have some people dressed up in some costumes and everything, so it should be a fun time. We ask that people spread out and try their best to follow CDC COVID-19 guidelines.”
The commission concluded that they wished they could hold the run like typical years in the past, but hopefully next year can get back to normal.
The commission unanimously voted to hold this year’s Santa Candy Run, while enforcing CDC guidelines, on Saturday, Dec. 19. According to Hall, the Santa Run will begin at the Ky. 306 junction at 1 p.m. and will proceed through Wheelwright..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.