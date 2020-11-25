Last week, the Wheelwright City Council discussed several topics, including the city’s plans for the upcoming Christmas holiday, as well as applying for CARES Act funds in wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
During a special called meeting on Thursday, Nov. 12, the Wheelwright City Council discussed a number of topics, one of which included talks about whether or not to have the city’s annual Christmas parade this year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Another topic which the council discussed was a motion allowing Mayor Don “Booty” Hall to sign an MOA which would allow the city to receive funds to aid in COVID-19 relief efforts.
A representative from the city’s fire department was in attendance during the meeting, which was previously scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 10 but was rescheduled due to Veteran’ Day, to inquire about the council’s thoughts regarding the possibility of having a Christmas parade this year. According to Hall, although he wishes things were different this year, a parade is something he just doesn’t foresee happening.
“I just don’t see us being able to do that this year,” Hall said. “Floyd County just isn’t getting any better as far as cases.
“We continue to keep going up, as opposed to down,” he added.
Hall said that unless the council “just insisted” on having one, it would be his recommendation that the city not hold a parade this year.
When asked about this year’s “Santa Run,” City Attorney Tyler Green said that there is possibly more risk of exposure with that, as opposed to the parade, so it may not be in the city’s best interest. However, he added that he has seen other cities explore alternatives, such as possibly having drop-off bags placed at the end of individuals’ driveways.
“I’m sure you guys can come up with some form of alternative, such as maybe the truck runs through town and Santa Claus waves at the children, while they’re in the safety of their own yard,” Green said.
Hall said that maybe the city could come up with something, similar to what Green had recommended to ensure that something within the holiday spirit is able to take place. He added that the city would get back together and discuss possibilities about what this year’s “Santa Run” will look like at a later date.
The topic up for discussion was for a resolution in which Hall would be authorized to sign all MOAs that come into the office. Essentially, the resolution was brought up so that the city could apply for CARES Act funding in which it would possibly be reimbursed for monies during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Green, the city had received an MOA from the Department of Local Government and the Big Sandy ADD District, authorizing that, would then allow the city to apply for CARES funding.
Green said after talking to the clerk, Wheelwright is entitled to more than $13,000 in relief funds. A unanimous motion was made and the resolution passed.
